The Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington is establishing a new memorial wellness garden, and they want the community to get involved. The wellness garden is expected to open in May of this year. Its main garden will include an array of trees, shrubs, flowers, and a walking path with benches and sculptures, according to Daily Messenger. There will also be smaller-sized butterfly, sensory, and aromatherapy gardens.

FARMINGTON, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO