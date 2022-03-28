ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pinkett Smith's hair loss from alopecia at center of spat

By LINDSEY TANNER
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA disease that causes hair loss is at the center of the most talked-about moment at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed four years ago that she has alopecia and it’s the reason she has shaved her head or worn turbans in public. It’s unclear...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jada Pinkett Smith Wears $46,250 Diamond Head Piece to the Critics Choice Awards

Jada Pinkett Smith slayed her red carpet look at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. The Red Table Talk show host stunned on the red carpet while attending the star-studded event at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, posing alongside husband Will Smith, who later collected the award for best actor for his starring role in King Richard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
Radar Online.com

Chris Rock Shuts Down Fake Apology To Will & Jada Pinkett Smith After Statement Goes Viral

Chris Rock is refusing to speak about being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars but is having his team shut down a fake apology making the rounds. On Monday, a statement alleged to be written by the comedian was posted on Facebook and caught like wildfire. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown even issued her own apology after reposting the misinformation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Tuttle
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Matt Lucas
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Ayanna Pressley
shefinds

4 Hair Coloring Mistakes That Actually Cause Hair Loss, According To Experts

Dyeing your hair is one of the best ways to show off your personal style and play with your look until you find a color that suits you. Naturally, heading to a salon will be the safest way to preserve the strength of your locks while going through color changes, but even so, the dyeing process may put your strands at risk of damage and breakage and there are certain aspects that are tied to the coloring process that could make fallout so much worse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Hair Growth#Body Hair#Alopecia Areata#Americans#Democratic
thebrag.com

Chris Rock was reportedly unaware of Jada Pinkett Smith’s rare condition

P Diddy attempts to clear up the Will Smith and Chris Rock drama after Oscars slap and says the two are “brothers.”. After last night’s incident in which Will Smith rocked Chris Rock in the face with an open hand at the Oscars, P Diddy gives his words on how there’s no bad blood between the two.
EverydayHealth.com

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Oscar Controversy Highlights Stigma Around Alopecia Areata

The actor Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock onstage at the March 27 Academy Awards ceremony in retaliation for comments Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a shaved head. Pinkett Smith has been candid about her struggles with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that causes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Malika Haqq and More Pregnant Stars Celebrate Baby Showers: Party Pics

Something to celebrate! Malika Haqq, Maren Morris and more celebrity parents have celebrated ahead of their kids' arrivals with gorgeous baby showers. Khloé Kardashian opened up about her best friend’s “beary beautiful” bash in February 2020, writing via Instagram: “I have been planning Malika’s baby shower in my head for quite some time. Malika was very […]
Talking With Tami

Toni Braxton Opens Up About The Recent Passing Of Her Sister Traci Braxton On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

On the Tuesday, March 29 edition of “Tamron Hall,” in a daytime television exclusive interview, singer Toni Braxton sits down with Tamron for her first television interview following the death of her sister Traci Braxton earlier this month. In an intimate conversation with Tamron, Toni opens up about her sister’s battle with cancer and shares how she is coping in the wake of her loss. Braxton also discusses her new anthology movie series on Lifetime, “The Fallen Angels Murder Club.” Later, Simone Ashley, the star of season two of Netflix’s hit series “Bridgerton,” joins Tamron to dish on the new season and shares her experience stepping into the leading role of the hit series. Hear what Toni had to say inside…
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy