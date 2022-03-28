Spray painted swastikas discovered Monday in Elvatontown community

An investigation is underway after three spray painted swastikas were discovered Monday morning in the Elvatontown community of Glen Burnie.

The antisemitic symbols were plastered on the road and on an HOA-owned pool-house near Century Towne Road at Shetlands Lane. Another was painted on a building at the swimming pool.

Anne Arundel County crews have been called to remove the hate graffiti.

Residents in the nice townhouse community say they have seen an increase in crime over the years.

"Crime started to move in and the drug dealers and it's just constantly going down," said Barbara Breckel, who has lived in the community for 44 years.

There is a security camera within inches of where the buildings were spray painted.

"It's really hard to watch our community come down like this," Breckel said. "I don't know why someone would do this honestly, I don't know."

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.