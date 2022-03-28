Episode #382: Matt McCarthy

Spoilers ahead for Episode 17 of Law & Order: SVU Season 23, called “Sorry If It Got Weird For You.”. Law & Order: SVU shone the spotlight on Velasco in “Sorry If It Got Weird For You,” and the cop who came in to replace Kat found his expertise as a Special Victims detective in question, and it’s largely thanks to Benson and Carisi that the case was closed and justice served. There was one notable absence in the episode, however, as Kelli Giddish was nowhere to be seen as Amanda Rollins, and the brief explanation of why she wasn’t present was easy to miss.

