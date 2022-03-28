ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Episode #382: Matt McCarthy

By Sean L. McCarthy
 21 hours ago

Matt McCarthy began his comedy career as the Fordham Ram mascot, but quickly carved out a spot for himself in New York City’s stand-up scene, scoring TV credits with Comedy Central on both Live at Gotham and John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show. You may recognize him from his previous...

Variety

Sheryl Underwood Inks Multi-Year Renewal at ‘The Talk,’ Development Deal With CBS Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CBS is doubling down on its commitment to Sheryl Underwood, the Emmy-winning host of “The Talk.” Underwood has inked a multi-year deal to remain on the panel of the daytime talk series through Season 15 (“The Talk” is currently in its 12th season), plus she’s entered into a new two-year first-look deal with CBS Studios. “‘The Talk’ will forever be my home; I have no intentions of going anywhere, but while I have this platform and while I have access to the audience, I want to be as integral in the success of the corporation...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Alice Eve To Headline CBS’ ‘Early Edition’ Reboot Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Belgravia) has been tapped as the lead of CBS’ drama pilot Early Edition, a gender-swapped reboot of the late-1990s series headlined by Kyle Chandler. Written by Melissa Glenn, the new Early Edition follows Beth (Eve), an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it. Eve’s Beth is the Executive Producer of KSEA, a local Seattle TV news station. A journalist/investigative reporter since she was a kid, Beth is very focused on getting the story no...
TV SERIES
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Why Amy Carlson Left the Show

A few seasons ago, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg’s character saw his on-screen wife Amy Carlson leave the show. Why did she do it?. Carlson played Linda Reagan opposite Wahlberg’s own Danny Reagan. The actress added a solid character to the show itself. Blue Bloods had a great storyline going. So, what gives? We get a little insight from CBR.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Law And Order: SVU's Rollins Was Missing From The Latest Episode

Spoilers ahead for Episode 17 of Law & Order: SVU Season 23, called “Sorry If It Got Weird For You.”. Law & Order: SVU shone the spotlight on Velasco in “Sorry If It Got Weird For You,” and the cop who came in to replace Kat found his expertise as a Special Victims detective in question, and it’s largely thanks to Benson and Carisi that the case was closed and justice served. There was one notable absence in the episode, however, as Kelli Giddish was nowhere to be seen as Amanda Rollins, and the brief explanation of why she wasn’t present was easy to miss.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' 250th Episode's Reagan Dinner Unearths Family Secret About Erin

Blue Bloods treated fans to a little secret at the end of the 250th episode Friday night. There was a lot of guilt going around in "Guilt," but everyone was in a much better mood by the time the Reagan family gathered for dinner. The family dinner, a staple of the series that no episode can go without, was held until the end and included a fun revelation about Erin.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Jumping to ABC for New Show

In advance of This Is Us' series finale, one of the show's stars is making their move to a new network. Deadline reported that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, is set to headline a new pilot comedy for ABC. The single-camera comedy is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Talked to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, Smith was approached by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who appeared to be comforting Smith during the commercial break after the altercation. According to Variety, Washington and Perry were seen talking to Smith, who slapped Rock after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was also reported that Smith's publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, came by at the commercial break to have a discussion. Additionally, Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the King Richard star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad, Richard Williams.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock After Slapping Comic At The Oscars: “I Was Out Of Line And I Was Wrong”

Click here to read the full article. Oscar winner Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock today for slapping him onstage at the Oscars after the comedian made an unscripted joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hairstyle. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I react emotionally,” said Smith in an online post this afternoon. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith Pinkett Smith has alopecia, and has been public about it,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Jessy Schram Returning To NBC Medical Drama As A Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jessy Schram is returning to NBC‘s Chicago Med in the role of Dr. Hannah Asher as a series regular. Schram made her One Chicago debut in Season 5 Episode 12 and was last seen in the Season 6 premiere. Hannah made her shocking return in the final beats of tonight’s episode, “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” an appropriate message for someone who is now two years sober and ready for a fresh start. Thanks to her guardian angel Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), her fresh start includes a new job at...
CHICAGO, IL
goodhousekeeping.com

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Gets Candid About the Show in New Interview With Rachel Ray

It’s no secret that we’re big fans of Blue Bloods. Of course, considering the popular police procedural has been on for over a decade with 12 seasons under its belt, it’s safe to say we’re not the only ones. Still, even when it’s clear that a show is well-received, it’s only natural to wonder what makes it stand apart from the many, many other procedurals on air. Luckily for us, we get to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.
TV SERIES

