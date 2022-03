Ingenuity arrived on the red planet with NASA’s Perseverance rover on February 18, 2021. Its original mission was simply to demonstrate the ability to fly a helicopter in Mars’ thin atmosphere. After three successful flights proving the technology — and marking the first powered flight on another planet — NASA shifted Ingenuity into an operational mode with a further two flights. Since then, the helicopter has performed 16 flights, further testing its capabilities while helping Perseverance navigate Jezero Crater, but now it’s onto a new mission: to explore the Jezero river delta.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO