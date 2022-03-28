ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pinkett Smith's hair loss from alopecia at center of spat

By LINDSEY TANNER
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA disease that causes hair loss is at the center of the most talked-about moment at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed four years ago that she has alopecia and it’s the reason she has shaved her head or worn turbans in public. It’s unclear...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jada Pinkett Smith Wears $46,250 Diamond Head Piece to the Critics Choice Awards

Jada Pinkett Smith slayed her red carpet look at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. The Red Table Talk show host stunned on the red carpet while attending the star-studded event at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, posing alongside husband Will Smith, who later collected the award for best actor for his starring role in King Richard.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Will Smith Says There's Never Been Infidelity in His and Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage

Will Smith isn’t afraid of the talk that surrounds his relationship with wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The A-list couple’s decades-long marriage has become a topic of conversation since the 2020 Red Table Talk interview, where Jada revealed her “entanglement” with singer, August Alsina. For Will, he isn’t bothered by the “chatter.” In fact, he encourages it.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
POPSUGAR

All of Will Smith's Leading Ladies Before Marrying Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have long been one of the most fashionable couples in Hollywood, not to mention one of the most loved-up couples. The actors, who've been together for more than 20 years, have had their share of ups and downs, making adjustments to their marriage to make it work for them. More than 20 years on, they still seem to be going strong.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

The Fresh Prince and His Princess! Everything to Know About Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Relationship

Rita Moreno Is 1 of 16 EGOT Winners—Find Out Who Else Is in the Prestigious Club!. From Fresh Prince of Bel Air to King Richard, Will Smith has become Hollywood royalty over the course of his long career, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith reigning right alongside him. In addition to keeping the sparks flying, the pair have also sparked plenty of speculation over the course of their 24-year marriage. The iconic Hollywood couple hasn’t shied away from addressing rumors and speaking candidly about the ups and downs of their romance, coining terms like “relational perfection,” “life partners,” and, well, “entanglement” along the way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Tuttle
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Matt Lucas
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Ayanna Pressley
shefinds

4 Hair Coloring Mistakes That Actually Cause Hair Loss, According To Experts

Dyeing your hair is one of the best ways to show off your personal style and play with your look until you find a color that suits you. Naturally, heading to a salon will be the safest way to preserve the strength of your locks while going through color changes, but even so, the dyeing process may put your strands at risk of damage and breakage and there are certain aspects that are tied to the coloring process that could make fallout so much worse.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Hair Growth#Body Hair#Alopecia Areata#Americans#Democratic
The Independent

What is alopecia and how can you treat it?

The 2022 Oscars have been rocked by the moment Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.Pinkett Smith has maintained a shaved head since July 2021 due to her alopecia.Smith took to the stage after Rock quipped an apparent reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head: “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you.”The King Richard star walked up onto the stage, hit Rock in the face and then walked back to his seat. He shouted twice: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”Pinkett Smith has previously spoken candidly...
HAIR CARE
Medical News Today

What to know about hair plug infections

A hair transplant involves moving hair follicles from one part of the scalp to a balding area. It is generally a safe procedure, but sometimes rare complications can develop, including infection. Hair loss affects up to. , and the potential for hair loss increases with age. The incidence of infection...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Malika Haqq and More Pregnant Stars Celebrate Baby Showers: Party Pics

Something to celebrate! Malika Haqq, Maren Morris and more celebrity parents have celebrated ahead of their kids' arrivals with gorgeous baby showers. Khloé Kardashian opened up about her best friend’s “beary beautiful” bash in February 2020, writing via Instagram: “I have been planning Malika’s baby shower in my head for quite some time. Malika was very […]
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Toni Braxton Opens Up About The Recent Passing Of Her Sister Traci Braxton On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

On the Tuesday, March 29 edition of “Tamron Hall,” in a daytime television exclusive interview, singer Toni Braxton sits down with Tamron for her first television interview following the death of her sister Traci Braxton earlier this month. In an intimate conversation with Tamron, Toni opens up about her sister’s battle with cancer and shares how she is coping in the wake of her loss. Braxton also discusses her new anthology movie series on Lifetime, “The Fallen Angels Murder Club.” Later, Simone Ashley, the star of season two of Netflix’s hit series “Bridgerton,” joins Tamron to dish on the new season and shares her experience stepping into the leading role of the hit series. Hear what Toni had to say inside…
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Hoda Kotb’s Heartbreaking Announcement: 'I Just Sobbed'

Hoda Kotb just opened up about her struggles in becoming a mother after undergoing treatment for breast cancer back in 2007, and speaking with Good Housekeeping alongside Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie, the pair detailed each of their paths to motherhood. The 57-year-old is now a mother to two daughters, but revealed the difficult times that led to their adoption.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy