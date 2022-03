Spring may be the time for cleaning, but it also may be the time for acquiring something pretty, something different, something, well, springlike. The Citrus County Craft Council wants to give you the opportunity to add a little zing to your spring when they present their Spring Fling Arts and Craft Show April 2 at the Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River.

