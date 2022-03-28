ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Firefighters battle barn fire on Bono Road

wbiw.com
 1 day ago

MITCHELL – Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were alerted to a barn fire at 222 Bono Road Sunday at 3:17 p.m. The fire was reported by a Huron VFD firefighter who was passing by the area. Huron...

www.wbiw.com

