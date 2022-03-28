ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Baring All: The Reality of Growing Up With Alopecia

By Poppy Roy
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Following a dramatic Oscars ceremony in which a Chris Rock joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia led to a viral onstage confrontation, the much-misunderstood autoimmune disorder is trending once more. Below, revisit one writer’s powerful account of her own battle with the condition from British Vogue’s March 2019...

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

