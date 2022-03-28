ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

New strain of bird flue detected in PA

By Shelby Cassesse
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XccG_0es7NToh00

Cases of the bird flu are spreading, including in Pennsylvania.

The state game commission says the virus was detected in a wild bald eagle found dead in Chester County, and tests are pending on five other wild birds.

Wildlife veterinarian Dr. Andrew DiSalvo it spreads easily and could be detrimental to chicken farms.

“If it gets into commercial poultry, they do de-populations of entire farms to prevent it from spreading. It could potentially impact international trade.”

Should the virus infiltrate the poultry industry, expect prices to go up at the store to make up for lost supply. The game commission says this particular outbreak has impacted birds in over 20 states.

The CDC calls this strain of bird flu low risk for people. No human cases have been detected the US.

