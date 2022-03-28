Fans made sure Camila Cabello was a part of the 2022 Oscars

For the first time ever the Academy Awards included a fan-favorite award to this years line-up. Disclaimer though, no the winner is not awarded an actual Oscar but yes, the results were tallied up by a Twitter poll.

In February the Academy announced the award as a way to honor more mainstream, popular movies and box office hits that Academy members may have overlooked. A list of 10 movies that made the cut for the #OscarsFanFavorite that were selected via hashtags and submissions on an Academy website.

Spider-Man: No Way Home , obviously, made the list, as well as the Camila Cabello lead Cinderella . The remainder of the list includes — Dune , The Power of the Dog , Tick, Tick… Boom! , the popular animated film Sing 2 , the R-rated The Suicide Squad, the horror film Malignant , the zombie packed Army of the Dead and the period biopic Minamata .

Seeing as Dune , The Power of the Dog , Tick, Tick… Boom! we’re all heavily nominated throughout The Oscars, we’re glad that one of the other seven took home the title. Choosing not to personally pick a favorite (*cough* Spider-Man: No Way Home *cough*), fans on Twitter ultimately casted a majority of votes for Zack Snyder ’s zombie action movie, Army of the Dead .

Camilla’s feel-good Cinderella musical came in second place, Minamata took third, Spider-Man in fourth and, in fifth place was Tick, Tick… Boom .

Another Oscars / Twitter team-up category was “Oscars Cheer Moment” for the ULTIMATE movie cheer moment, which started out with the Academy having fans “tweet the movie scene that made you cheer the loudest (ANY movie / ANY year)”

Ultimately, the battle for number one was between Spider-Man: No Way Home — Spider-Man team up, The Matrix — Neo dodging bullets, Dream Girls — “And I’m Telling You,” Avengers: Endgame — Avengers assemble and Zack Snyder’s Justice League — Flash speed force, which took the number one spot.

