Commanders, Bills have discussed joint practices, but will they be derailed by McKissic saga?

By MICHAEL PHILLIPS Richmond Times-Dispatch
 1 day ago
Sean McDermott (left) served as Ron Rivera's defensive coordinator in Carolina for six seasons. 2018, The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The relationship between the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders was strained in recent weeks when running back J.D. McKissic verbally agreed to a deal in Buffalo, then backtracked and signed with Washington.

At the NFL league meeting, Bills coach Sean McDermott was diplomatic, but pointed, when asked about the saga.

"Obviously every player is entitled to making their own decision," he said. "There's just, the process that led to that decision amongst the two clubs I would have liked to have seen gone differently."

McDermott, who was on Rivera's staff in Carolina, was asked if it would impact the relationship between the two.

"We're professionals," he said. "That's why we do what we do. And you know, we're going to continue to do business, I believe, in a certain way in Buffalo, the way we believe is the right way.

"At the end of the day, we can't control the way other people do business. So that's the only thing that we can control at this point."

One thing he can control is the potential for joint practices between the teams at this year's training camp.

A person with knowledge of the situation said the two teams have had preliminary discussions about staging a joint practice, where teams work out together during camp.

Asked if those talks were derailed by the McKissic saga, McDermott declined to answer.

"I'm not going to get into that," he said. "That was an isolated incident, and we'll just leave it there."

Washington has not yet had joint practices in the Rivera era, but they have happened three times since camp was moved to Richmond in 2013, with the Patriots, Jets and Texans.

Rivera has said he's open to them under the right circumstances, and with the preseason shrinking to three games, more teams are at least investigating the possibility.

It's unknown how any joint practices would impact the team's training camp in Richmond. There is no contract on the books bringing the Commanders to town in 2022, but the possibility of a one-week visit, as happened last year, hasn't been ruled out.

McDermott, asked generally about joint practices, said he's an advocate.

"Not that you have to have joint practices," he said. "But there are some benefits, potentially, that you pick up ... where you're kind of getting another exposure to an intense environment and seeing how people handle it, and then kind of more of an 'us vs. them' mentality as opposed to the 'us vs. us' that happens when we're practicing against one another within your own team."

