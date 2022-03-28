ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida governor signs controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill into law

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
 1 day ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the Parental Rights in Education bill, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics .

The bill bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and states that any instruction on those topics cannot occur "in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards," according to the legislation, HB 1557.

The legislation states that the Florida Department of Education would have to update its standards in accordance with the requirements.

Under this bill, parents can also decline any mental, emotional and physical health services available to their children at school, and schools will be required to notify parents of their child's use of school health services unless there is reason to believe "that disclosure would subject the student to abuse, abandonment or neglect."

Wilfredo Lee/AP - PHOTO: People protest in front of the Florida State Capitol, March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida House Republicans advanced a bill, known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Parents could sue their school district if they believe there is a violation of any of these requirements or restrictions.

The bill is expected to go into effect July 1.

MORE: Disney employees stage walkout to demand action against 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The bill has stirred debate and controversy nationwide.

Critics say that this ban is aimed at ridding classrooms of LGBTQ content and discussion.

They say it will harm LGBTQ youth by shunning representation and inclusion in classrooms, putting the mental health and safety of this group at risk.

"Let us be clear: Should its vague language be interpreted in any way that causes harm to a single child, teacher or family, we will lead legal action against the State of Florida to challenge this bigoted legislation," local LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida said in a statement.

Octavio Jones/Reuters - PHOTO: Hillsborough High School students protest a Republican-backed bill dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" that would prohibit classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in Tampa, Fla., March 3, 2022.

They also said erasing the presence of the LGBTQ community from lessons implies students should be ashamed or should suppress their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Legislators against the bill argued that students are aware of gender identity and sexual orientation at a young age and said schools should be allowed to offer spaces to discuss these topics.

The Biden administration has denounced the legislation and met with LGBTQ youth and their families in the state.

MORE: LGBTQ youth fight back against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

"Laws around the country, including in Florida, have targeted and sought to bully some of our most vulnerable students and families and create division in our schools," Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

He added: "My message to you is that this administration won't stand for bullying or discrimination of any kind, and we will use our authorities to protect, support and provide opportunities for LGBTQI+ students and all students."

Joe Raedle/Getty Images - PHOTO: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes part in a roundtable discussion about the uprising in Cuba at the American Museum of the Cuba Diaspora, July 13, 2021, in Miami.

Supporters of the bill say that these discussions and decisions should be left to the parents.

"What we're preventing is a school district deciding they're going to create a curriculum to insert themselves," Rep. Joe Harding, the sponsor of the bill, told ABC News on the podcast "Start Here."

He added, "Families are families. Let the families be families. The school district doesn't need to insert themselves at that point when children are still learning how to read and do basic math."

"This bill is not intended to hurt students," added Florida state Sen. Kelli Stargel in debate on the legislation. "This bill is not intended to out gay children. This bill is intended to strengthen the family."

More than six in 10 Americans oppose legislation that would prohibit classroom lessons about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary school, a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found.

Robert Rowen
1d ago

stop calling it don't say gay. it is a parental rights Bill and parents have more rights than any gay group to tell school what they teach

Don’tBeLikeThat!
1d ago

The topic of gays, transgenders and non-binary doesn’t need to taught until children are in ninth grade and up. Elementary school is the time for young minds to learn the basics of education. Science will give them the introduction to the body of the male and female anatomy. Without poisoning their young minds or persuading them to engage in a gay or homosexual lifestyle and activities.

Nina Morgan
1d ago

Good and stop spreading lies because it does not say don't say gay.

