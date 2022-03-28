Five key Calgary Flames storylines to track down the stretch

Gaudreau registered multiple points in all three of his outings, topping the NHL with eight assists and 10 points (2-8—10) to power the Pacific Division-leading Flames (40-17-8, 88 points) to a pair of wins. He collected 1-1—2 in a 4-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks March 22. Gaudreau then notched 1-2—3, highlighted by his 200th career goal and 40th career game-winning goal, in a 4-2 triumph against the Arizona Coyotes March 25. He closed the week with his first career five-assist game – and second career five-point performance (also March 12, 2019 vs. NJD: 3-3—6) – in a 9-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers March 26. The 28-year-old Salem, N.J., native has skated in 65 total contests this season, placing among the League leaders in plus/minus (t-1st; +49), points (3rd; 90), assists (4th; 60) and game-winning goals (t-4th; 8).

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO