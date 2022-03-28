Vans Partners With Lovenskate For Latest Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Sidia, the loungewear brand founded by Erin Kleinberg, who is also the founder of branding agency Métier Creative, is partnering with Abigail Bell Vintage for an exclusive capsule collection with the intention of promoting the circular economy.
The Toronto-based brand is working with the vintage store to curate a selection of items inspired by Palm Springs, Calif., in the 1970s, where Kleinberg's grandmother Sidia — the brand's namesake — spent significant time, often with Kleinberg in tow.
