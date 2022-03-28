ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vans Partners With Lovenskate For Latest Collaboration

The Berrics Canteen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVans has partnered with the London, England-based brand Lovenskate for its latest collab, and the brand has released a video to celebrate the occasion. Team riders including Jordan Thackeray, Lucy Adams,...

sneakernews.com

Social Status Brings Two Nike Air Max Penny Collaborations Into 2022

As Social Status furthers its own brand mission through its product launches, we’re continually being taught that sneakers can serve a higher purpose. With its Free Lunch Dunks that launched in 2021, we were reminded of the importance of access to food and how free summertime lunches were a major part in the development in inner city children. With its upcoming collaboration with Nike and the Air Max Penny, we’re taken back to school with a fresh new lesson laid out by James Whitner and the Social Status team.
APPAREL
WWD

Citizens of Humanity Group, Net-a-porter Partner for Eco-Denim Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. These days, blue jeans are emblematically green — and leave it to Los Angeles-based Citizens of Humanity Group, a trio inclusive of its eponymously named denim brand Citizens, Agolde and Goldsign, to level up by partnering with Net-a-porter’s Net Sustain platform for an exclusive collaboration that elevates sustainably made denim. While all three brands each possess a distinct “directional” voice, they are united in their standards for quality, sustainability and production processes for its products. With many pieces embodying a subtle retro come modern look and feel, the collection is wide-ranging with looks that...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Jordan Barrett Designs Capsule Collection for Lack of Color

Click here to read the full article. Some guys have a weakness for watches. For others, it’s rare sneakers. Jordan Barrett, however, gets his kicks by sourcing vintage hats. The model will now play milliner, designing a capsule collection of seven hats exclusive to Australian label Lack of Color inspired by those in his own wardrobe.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About Diversity “I’ve always loved finding vintage hats, and fell in love with this vintage military cap that I found thrifting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Kanye and Adidas are dropping more Yeezy Foam Runners this week

Kanye West is handling his divorce with little grace and a lot of Yeezy drops: This week, the rapper’s Adidas label is gearing up to release a pair of Foam Runners, each decked out in the brand’s signature neutral tones. The first of the two, dubbed “Mist,” takes on a light brown tone, while the second, called “Stone Sage,” opts for a subtle marbling of gray hues.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Another Experimental Nike Air Max 90 Appears Ahead of Air Max Day 2022

While not celebrating a milestone anniversary of its own, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to help popularize the brand’s revolutionary Air Max technology, which debuted 35 years ago. Recently, the silhouette appeared in a kid’s offering featuring a greyscale color palette and multiple profile swooshes. Akin to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Black And Royal Colors Outfit The Nike Air Huarache

The Nike Air Huarache has gone on to become one of Tinker Hatfield’s more ubiquitous designs. A year removed from its special 30th anniversary, the pair continues to be part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the scuba gear-inspired silhouette emerged in a black, royal blue, grey...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Gets Wild With Leopard Prints

While no longer the newest partly-recycled proposition from the Swoosh, the Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 continues to win over countless consumers for its comfort and eco-consciousness. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a classic mix of “Black” and crimson tones, complete with leopard print detailing around the heel. The shoes...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Rising Korean Brands TheOpen Product x 2000 Archives Join Forces on Spring Capsule

Rising Korean fashion brands TheOpen Product and 2000 Archives have teamed up on a capsule for the Spring 2022 season. For those unfamiliar with the two labels, TheOpen Product is one of South Korea’s buzziest names today, with global celebrity fans including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Helmed by sisters Boyoung and Jiyoung Kim, the brand has quickly grown for its chic knit sweaters, bolero tops and more. 2000 Archives, led by Hong Daeun and Yoon In, began as a label collecting vintage designer goods. The directors later launched their own designs, which are heavily influenced by 2000s fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

adidas CONFIRMED Announces Members Week Line-up of New Releases and Offline Activations

Has revealed an eye-catching line up for its upcoming Members Week, with new and exclusive releases and activations taking place on its CONFIRMED platform. The continuous seven day event begins on April 1, and includes never-before-seen content, new launches and surprises, as well as the introduction of adiClub, an updated version of the Creators Club that allows members to earn points across the adidas ecosystem.
LIFESTYLE
Complex

A History of Drake’s Sneaker Collaborations

Few individuals can say that they have had the opportunity to release their own Air Jordan collaboration. Even fewer can say that they have their own original Nike silhouette hit the market. And even fewer people than that can say they have jet skied in Lake Nike on the brand’s campus in Beaverton, Oregon. Drake is in a unique class all to himself as a man who can say he has accomplished all three of these things.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Berrics Canteen

Lee Smith Interviewed On ‘The Nine Club’

‘The Nine Club’ interviewed Lee Smith for episode 222, discussing meeting Karl Watson at age 13, and going to Embarcadero for the first time; staying with Mark Gonzales and getting on ATM Click; filming for the FTC video A Fine Line Between Love & Haight; skating for Menace; filming for the City Stars video Street Cinema and then turning pro for the brand; riding for Santa Cruz; moving to Barcelona; and getting into oil painting. Watch the 2 1/2 hour-long episode, above!
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Sidia Partnering With Abigail Bell Vintage on Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Sidia, the loungewear brand founded by Erin Kleinberg, who is also the founder of branding agency Métier Creative, is partnering with Abigail Bell Vintage for an exclusive capsule collection with the intention of promoting the circular economy. The Toronto-based brand is working with the vintage store to curate a selection of items inspired by Palm Springs, Calif., in the 1970s, where Kleinberg’s grandmother Sidia — the brand’s namesake — spent significant time, often with Kleinberg in tow.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionBehind-the-Scenes at the 2022 OscarsThe 30th Annual Elton John AIDS...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Palace Brought the LA Heat in Latest Mercedes-AMG Collaboration

The LA heat was cranked a few degrees higher this past Wednesday, as Palace unveiled one of four art cars and their latest clothing collaboration with Mercedes-AMG. Housed at the streetwear giant’s West Hollywood shop, guests were invited to food, drinks and the latest sport-inspired capsule. For those who...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

The Collabs: Alanui Releases Third Collection With Suicoke, Clarks Teams Up With C.P. Company + More

Click here to read the full article. March 29, 2022: For spring/summer 2022, Alanui has released the third chapter of its collaboration with the Japanese footwear brand Suicoke. The tropical vibes and vibrant colors of the Alanui island are the backdrop for this capsule featuring Alanui’s signature bandana graphic which covers the unisex Suicoke Moto Fringed slippers. The style is presented in a range of vivid colors: ocean turquoise, bright orange, yellow lime and a military green. The slip-ons are finished with multicolor fringe featuring recycled plastic beads. New for this collection is a laced-up sandal for women. The new...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Daniel Patrick Launches Collection on NFT Platform Atticus

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles designer Daniel Patrick and customizable NFT brand Atticus have teamed for their first custom-made NFTs. Daniel Patrick’s real designs, including their Stadium T-shirts, Varsity T-shirts, Roaming Cloak cardigan, track pants and sweat shorts, were added to Atticus to create custom NFTs. The styles went on presale on March 23 and general sale on March 25 and collectors that use one of Patrick’s designs in the NFT will be gifted a style from the brand.More from WWDInside the 94th Academy Awards Governors BallStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party3.Paradis RTW...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Nike and Polaroid Team Up on Skater Sneaker

Click here to read the full article. Nike collaborations are nothing new, but the latest partnership pushes the brand into a new category: photography. The sports brand has partnered with Polaroid on a special skateboarding shoe that is intended to shine a light on underrepresented identities in the skate community, including women, nonbinary and LGBTQ skaters from around the world.More from WWDBack to School VirtuallyNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFWSee All the Looks from the Nike X 'Stranger Things' Collection Called the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Polaroid, the shoe incorporates Polaroid’s signature colorways and the rainbow spectrum and combines it...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Berrics Canteen

Watch ‘The Skate Show’ Live at 4PM Pacific on Caffeine!

You’re invited! Come to The Berrics today at 3pm. The first 50 people at The Berrics get to skate with our special guest host for ‘The Skate Show’ Chris Cole, who will be hosting a LIVE Battle Royale to cap off the program. If you can’t make it in person then make sure to tune in to the live stream of The Skate Show on the free Caffeine app.
SPORTS
Complex

Converse CONS Links with Carhartt WIP for Skate-Inspired Capsule

For Spring/Summer 2022, Carhartt WIP has collaborated with Converse CONS to create two skate performance designs that build on both brands’ roots within the world of skateboarding. The collaboration consists of two styles, the low One Star Ox Pro and the mid-Fast Break Ox Pro, both of which are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Producer and composer Mira Calix has died

Acclaimed producer, composer, and multi-disciplinary artist Mira Calix has died, her label Warp Records has confirmed. She was 52 years old. In a statment, Warp said: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix (Born Chantal Passamonte). “Mira was not only a hugely talented...
CELEBRITIES

