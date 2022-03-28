Vans Partners With Lovenskate For Latest Collaboration

Few individuals can say that they have had the opportunity to release their own Air Jordan collaboration. Even fewer can say that they have their own original Nike silhouette hit the market. And even fewer people than that can say they have jet skied in Lake Nike on the brand’s campus in Beaverton, Oregon. Drake is in a unique class all to himself as a man who can say he has accomplished all three of these things.

