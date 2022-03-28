ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

17 Must-See Celebrity Looks From the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

By Jacklyn Krol
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Oscars red carpet brought fans unforgettable fashion statements from their favorite movie stars. On Sunday (March 27), the 94th Annual Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. The red carpet...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Y-105FM
Y-105FM

7K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
shefinds

Fans Are Worried About Nicole Kidman's Health Status Following Red Carpet Absence—What Does This Mean For The Oscars?

Five-time-Oscar-nominee Nicole Kidman was noticeably absent from the annual Oscars nominees’ luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on Monday March 7th, and she was also missing at the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13th. And now we know why! According to reports, the 54-year-old Being the Ricardos actress is recovering from a torn hamstring, and was under strict doctors’ orders to rest at home in Nashville!
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Complete Guide to 2022 Red Carpet Events and Parties

Event producers are preparing to roll out miles of red carpet this week for what is shaping up to be a packed schedule of starry parties and gatherings to celebrate the 94th annual Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter has gathered intel on all the events below. Sunday, March 20 Holly Shorts Film Festival Oscar Nominee Brunch Japan House LA, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 2-6 p.m. The third annual event will host guests from nominated films including Summer of Soul producer Beth Hubbard, Take and Run’s Maria Brendle and Nadine Luchinger, The Dress’ Tadeusz Lysiak and actress Anna Dzieduszyka, The Long Goodbye’s Aneil Karia, The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Timothée Chalamet
HollywoodLife

Venus Williams Wears Plunging White Gown On Oscars Red Carpet: Photos

It’s a big year for Venus Williams, who is the subject of Oscar nominated film ‘King Richard’ about her family. The tennis legend is set to present with sister Serena. Venus Williams came to serve at the Oscars! The 41-year-old Tennis icon rocked a plunging white Elie Saab gown accented with a silver detailed neckline for the event on Sunday, March 27. She accessorized with two of Elsa Peretti’s iconic Tiffany & Co. silver cuffs on each wrist, and a pair of shoes by Stuart Weitzman!
TENNIS
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will “Top” First Film

Angela Bassett says the Black Panther sequel will be even bigger and better than the first one. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in an episode airing Monday, the star says the film will be “amazing” and called writer-director Ryan Coogler “the perfect leader.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken for Bank RobberNAACP Image Awards: 'The Harder They Fall' Takes Best Film, Jennifer Hudson Named Entertainer of the YearArt Curator Jack Siebert on Selecting 20 Painters for Debut Exhibition: "It's a Female Empowerment Show" Noting she couldn’t reveal too much, she said: “It’s going to be amazing. It’s going...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Academy Awards#Chanel
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Y-105FM

Is Rihanna Engaged? New Diamond Ring Has Everyone Talking

The "Diamonds" icon sparked engagement rumors after she was photographed out and about wearing a big diamond ring on a certain finger. According to Page Six, the pregnant pop star was spotted shopping for baby clothes Monday (March 21). She was casually dressed in a pair of jeans and a fitted shirt, but what drew everyone's attention was what appeared to be a diamond on her ring finger.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Digital Trends

Every Best Actress Oscar winner from the 2010s, ranked

The Best Actress category is continuously one of the highlights in every year’s Oscar ceremony; indeed, it might be why many fans tune in. There’s something special about the category, which often bears no co-relation with Best Picture. The Oscars represent many things, but glamour and status are two of its most notable qualities, and what’s more glamorous or esteemed than Best Actress?
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Inside the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, Where Will Smith Headed Post-win

Click here to read the full article. Even the stars get starstruck at Vanity Fair’s post-Oscars bash. “Look who’s over there,” said a giddy Billie Eilish, raising her eyebrows.More from WWDPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the RunwayStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet The 20-year-old pop star — who can now add Oscar winner to her list of accomplishments, after taking home Best Original Song with brother Finneas for Bond’s “No Time to Die” — pointed discreetly toward Regé-Jean Page, the breakout star (and heartthrob) of Shonda...
CELEBRITIES
WXIA 11 Alive

These movies shot in Georgia are up for 2022 Oscars

ATLANTA — Hollywood's biggest night is just right around the corner, and this year multiple movies shot here in Georgia are up for awards at the 2022 Oscars. Below is a breakdown of what they're nominated for and their chances of winning. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. After much hand...
GEORGIA STATE
E! News

Zendaya Embraces Risky Business With Flawless Red Carpet Look at Oscars 2022

Watch: Oscar-Nominated Couples BREAKDOWN: Penelope Cruz, Javier & More!. Zendaya really said "business on the top, party on the bottom." The Spider-Man star had us feeling all kinds of euphoria when she stepped out onto the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. Zendaya embraced her reputation as fashion's It Girl while sporting a two-piece ensemble to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars 2022: Order of Awards Presented

The 2022 Oscars will take place at the Dolby on Sunday, where hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will recognize the best in film during the live telecast. Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leads nominees with 12 nods. Other top-nominated films include Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Wins Twitter Fan-Favorite AwardOscars: Best Costume Design Winner Jenny Beavan Says She "Nearly Said No" to Designing 'Cruella'Oscars: 'Drive My Car' Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi Thanks His Actors for Best International Film Win The 94th annual Academy Awards will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The order in which the awards will be presented follows. Supporting actress Sound Cinematography Documentary short Visual effects Animated feature Animated Short Supporting actor International film Live-action short Costume design Original screenplay Adapted screenplay Score Film editing Documentary feature Production design Original song Directing Lead actor Makeup and hairstyling Lead actress Best picture Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy