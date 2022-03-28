ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks 2022 NFL mock draft: The post-free agency edition

By Tim Weaver
 18 hours ago
As the NFL’s free agency period enters its third week, things are beginning to wind down. The Seahawks had a lot of cap space coming in but that quickly dried up after they re-signed most of their own free agents. The good news is that Seattle hit needs along the edge and at slot cornerback, along with a few other spots. Unfortunately, this roster still has plenty of holes to go around on both sides of the ball.

In our latest seven-round 2022 Seahawks mock draft, we tried to plug as many of them as possible. Here’s how it turned out.

Pick No. 9: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback should be the team’s No. 1 priority at this spot, but if Liberty’s Malik Willis isn’t on the board then they should probably look elsewhere. We know the Seahawks need another boundary cornerback after letting D.J. Reed leave for the Jets and they’ve used one of their official top-30 visits on Gardner, so there’s definitely interest here. Gardner has the length Pete Carroll loves in addition to the man-coverage skills that Seattle’s DBs will need in the new more-aggressive scheme under coordinator Clint Hurtt.

Pick No. 40: Georia LB Nakobe Dean

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Barton did fine work in the final two games of the 2021 season with Bobby Wagner out. However, the Seahawks can’t assume that he’ll become their long-term starting middle linebacker. Along with Utah’s Devin Lloyd, Dean is supposed to be one of the top off-ball linebacker prospects in this class and like Wagner he can impact the game in more ways than one. He earned PFF’s highest pass-rush grade as well as their highest coverage grade at his position last year.

Pick No. 41: Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ojabo suffered a torn ACL at Michigan’s pro day. Originally projected to be a first-round pick, this development could make him slide into the second. If he’s still there the Seahawks should at least consider it. Ojabo is coming off a breakout 2021 season, having posted 11 sacks and 12 tackles for a loss.

Pick No. 72: Nevada QB Carson Strong

10 years ago, the Seahawks found their new franchise quarterback in the third round of the draft – taking Russell Wilson at No. 75 overall. In this scenario, they’d be hoping for lightning to strike twice in roughly the same spot. In college Strong completed over 68% of his passes, totaling 9,368 yards, 74 touchdowns and just 19 interceptions. He comps well with Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins, which may hold a real appeal for coach Carroll.

Pick No. 109: North Dakota State OT Cordell Volson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of the largest holes on this roster at the moment is offensive tackle. With both Duane Brown and Brandon Shell being free agents, Seattle will need to address this position in the draft – perhaps more than once. Volson (6-foot-7, 313 pounds) has the strong frame and the plus athleticism to make it at the next level. He’s a three-year starter with experience at guard, as well.

Pick No. 152: Arizona State RB Rachaad White

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With Rashaad Penny re-signed for another year, running back may not seem like a priority. However, Chris Carson’s injury situation should mean that we’ll see Seattle pick one. White has the build (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) and the decisiveness that Carroll wants in his running backs. Last season he racked up 1,000 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 183 carries.

Pick No. 153: Kentucky iOL Luke Fortner

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have signed Austin Blythe and are bringing back Kyle Fuller, but as of yet their most promising 2021 center (Ethan Pocic) is still a free agent. That means they may be targeting a prospect at this position. Fortner (6-foot-4, 307 pounds) has the requisite intangibles he needs and could take over for Blythe as the team’s starting center as soon as 2023.

Pick No. 229: Oklahoma WR Michael Woods II

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last but not least, the Seahawks could use some more depth at wide receiver behind Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, especially after a lost rookie season for Dee Eskridge. Woods (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) flashed enough last year for Oklahoma after transferring from Arkansas to be worth a seventh-round flyer. He totaled 35 catches, 400 yards and two touchdowns.

