Seahawks re-signing RB Rashaad Penny named among best bargains in free agency

As usual, the Seattle Seahawks didn’t make a splash signing in free agency this year. However, they did get a couple of high-value deals. Their best acquisition may be signing former Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu to a two-year contract worth just under $20 million.

As far as their own free agents go, they also got a great bargain by re-signing running back Rashaad Penny to a one-year, $5.75 million deal. At that price, it’s hard for Seattle to lose. According to Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, re-signing Penny is one of the best bargains in this 2022 NFL agent class so far.

“The question with these kinds of small sample size champions is whether they can sustain such dominance over a full season. Seattle is betting that Penny can, giving him a one-year, $5.75 million contract with $5.07 million guaranteed… The Seahawks have a lot of holes to fill, but Penny might finally be the player they thought he could be at Pete Carroll’s most important position.”

Carroll’s predilection to run the ball like it’s 1987 is what it is, like it or not.

No matter who winds up starting at quarterback this year, fans should be expecting a more conservative, run-heavy kind of offense. That might-just make Penny the most important playmaker for this unit outside of wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who may soon cost $20 million more per year.