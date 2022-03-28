ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart has a deal on a top-rated cordless vacuum for your house cleaning needs

WMUR.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart is one of the most popular retail chains in the country and has been for quite some time. If you didn’t know, Walmart has daily deals on favorite items that are called “Flash Picks.”. Walmart says on its website that flash picks offer up to 50%...

www.wmur.com

Digital Trends

Walmart just knocked $600 off this 75-inch TV’s price tag

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your entertainment setup, the TCL Class 4-Series 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is seeing a huge discount at Walmart right now. Its sale price is just $698, which is a massive savings of $602 off its regular price of $1,300. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals you’ll find, and 4K TV deals like this don’t come around often. Click over to Walmart to claim yours now.
SHOPPING
ELLE DECOR

24 Best Home Deals From Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet

You don’t have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don’t have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
SHOPPING
WRAL News

Walmart deals: HP Chromebook only $98 (reg. $225), Shark Vacuum only $99 (reg. $199), Igloo 9 qt cooler $10.88

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walmart has some great deals right now including the HP 11.6" Chromebook for only $98 (reg. $225), Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for only $99 (reg. $199), Igloo 9 qt cooler for $10.88 (reg. $19,99), VTech Sit-to-Stand Discover Table for $19.99 (reg. $37.99), Ninja Nutri-Blender for $34 (reg. $59.99), the Baby Days Sale and more! See the list of deals below.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

If you’re looking for a great new TV, we’ve spotted one of the best 4K TV deals out there for anyone looking for something midrange in price but not size. Right now, you can buy a TCL 70-inch 4K TV for just $550 at Best Buy. A huge saving of $280, the 4K TV is ordinarily priced at $830 so you can save big on this equally big TV. It offers all the functionality you could need from such a 4K TV so it’s a pretty sweet deal for anyone looking to upgrade for less. Buy it now while stocks last. When it comes to Best Buy TV deals, you simply can’t go wrong.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Grab a 50-inch 4K TV for under $300 at Walmart today

With 4K TV deals, you’ll be able to afford your long-planned upgrade for your home theater setup as you can enjoy significant savings on 4K TVs of all sizes. There are a lot of offers to choose from, so if you need help in narrowing down your choices, begin with Walmart TV deals. The retailer is a reliable source of top-notch discounts, such as this $152 price cut for the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, bringing it down to just $298 from its original price of $450.
ELECTRONICS
People

This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is 'Better Than Dyson,' According to Shoppers, and It's Under $100 Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cleaning your house can be a daunting task, and finding the right tools can be even more difficult. But what if we told you Amazon had a stick vacuum on sale for less than $100 right now? No, this is not a drill, we really did find a cordless vacuum cleaner at an affordable price. The best part is it's backed by thousands of shoppers and some even say it's better than a Dyson.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Best Buy's Latest 3-Day Sale Has Big Savings on TVs, Tablets, Laptops and More

While spring doesn’t officially start until Sunday, this year’s spring sales are already starting to provide major savings for updating your home and personal gadgets. Best Buy is currently hosting a 3-Day Sale with deep discounts on everything from Samsung TVs and Apple AirPods to popular air fryers. The collection of discounts has new deals on everything from TVs to major appliances, laptops, tablets, headphones and more of the latest technology. Best Buy's sale ends Sunday, March 20, so take advantage of the incredible deals while they last.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This deal drops the price of this LG OLED TV by $600 at Walmart

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, here’s your chance to buy one for a much lower price than usual. While most of these TVs may still be beyond your budget even with retailers’ OLED TV deals and 4K TV deals, you can currently purchase the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV from Walmart TV deals at $600 off, which brings its price down to a more affordable $1,197 from its original price of $1,797.
ELECTRONICS
WRAL News

Amazon deals: Gildan Men's Tees 2 pk only $7.99, Digital Cooking Thermometer for $10.99 (50% off), Rubbermaid Food Storage 10-pc for $17.89 (49% off)

This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has great buys today including the Gildan Men's Ultra Cotton T-Shirts 2 pack for only $7.99, Kindle Unlimited 2 month subscription for $4.99 (75% off), Instant Read Digital Cooking & Meat Thermometer for only $10.99 (50% off), Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage 10 piece set for only $17.89 (49% off), Fire Tablets & Kids Fire Tablets for 50% off, Children's Easter books starting at $2.39 and more! See the list of deals below.
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Apple Deals: Apple's Newest iPad Mini Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon Right Now

Apple held its first launch event of 2022 on March 8, adding an updated iPhone SE, an ultra-powerful Mac Studio, a new Studio Display monitor, and an upgraded iPad Air to Apple's lineup. With the new crop of Apple products announced at the "Peek Performance" event, discounts are already showing up on other Apple models. While Apple itself rarely holds sales, now is an opportune time to upgrade your old devices and score some of the best deals on Apple products, including AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and more.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Lenovo Chromebook 3 drops to $97 — this is the best laptop under $100

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 with AMD 6 CPU is one of the best budget laptops for basic use. And for a limited time, you can nab this compact Chromebook for under $100. Currently, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $97 — its lowest price yet. Typically, this laptop retails for $219, so that's $122 in savings.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Save $400 on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Today Only

Samsung flipped the script on flip phones when it released the Galaxy Z series of foldable handsets, including the Fold 3 5G. The 2-in-1 smartphone/tablet, a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, comes with some of the same bells and whistles as a laptop—including the price tag. But for one day only, Amazon is offering a $400 discount on the unlocked Android device, selling for $1,399.99.
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Store closures could point to continuing shifts in consumer behavior. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Distribution Center Burns DownRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

