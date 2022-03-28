Walmart has a deal on a top-rated cordless vacuum for your house cleaning needs

If you’re looking for a great new TV, we’ve spotted one of the best 4K TV deals out there for anyone looking for something midrange in price but not size. Right now, you can buy a TCL 70-inch 4K TV for just $550 at Best Buy. A huge saving of $280, the 4K TV is ordinarily priced at $830 so you can save big on this equally big TV. It offers all the functionality you could need from such a 4K TV so it’s a pretty sweet deal for anyone looking to upgrade for less. Buy it now while stocks last. When it comes to Best Buy TV deals, you simply can’t go wrong.

ELECTRONICS ・ 21 DAYS AGO