Nashville, TN

Call of the Wild Dinner

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of the Wild Dinner is Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 6:30pm at the Nashville Zoo....

Leavenworth Times

IRISH STEW DINNER

Jameson Murray Johnson is shown with his mother, Meg, at the annual Irish Stew Dinner on Monday at the Riverfront Community Center. The event, hosted by the Leavenworth Rotary Club, featured vast amounts of green beer. Mo Minchew and Ron Booth were two of the volunteers at the event. Frank...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Northern Virginia Daily

Star Tannery dinner

Star Tannery Volunteer Fire Department will host an oyster or fried chicken dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. March 26. Your choice of oysters or fried chicken with macaroni and cheese, green beans, applesauce, roll, dessert and beverage. Dinners are $15 for adults and $7.50 for youth 12 and younger.
STAR TANNERY, VA
Hutch Post

Special dinner Saturday at VFW

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Central Kansas Veterans Community Partnership is hosting a dinner event on Saturday to honor Vietnam vets. "All Vietnam veterans are free," said Preston Pelkey with CKVCP. "We'd like them there at 4 p.m. to get set up. Everybody else it's a $12 fried chicken dinner buffet. It's as American as they come. We'd like a lot of people there. It's going to be a good time. It's going to be very humbling and hopefully for some people it's going to give them an understanding of what some of these people endured."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Bristol Times

Tribute to Sinatra dinner show

Local artist Joey C is performing a Tribute to Sinatra Dinner Show on Friday, April 22, at Georgine’s Restaurant, Papa Roy Ballroom, 1320 Newport Road, Bristol. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner at 6:45 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Buffet menu includes: fruit and garden salads; chicken parmigiana; sausage...
BRISTOL, PA
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Lifestyle
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Let Cousin Wear Dress for Wedding

Should a person ever feel entitled to another person’s wedding dress?. The wedding industry is one of the most booming there is, and this year is ramping up to be one of the biggest financial years the industry has seen yet. Data shows that, as of 2020, it brings in over $60 billion in any given year. And after so many delays due to COVID-19, with most couples forced to reschedule or postpone their big day (multiple times at points), they’re ready to finally tie the knot.
InspireMore

Grandma Gets The Best Surprise For Her 70th Birthday — Her Family!

Getting the whole family together isn’t easy when everyone lives so far apart, making this mom’s birthday surprise both heartwarming and impressive!. The last time this 70-year-old got to be with all of her children at once was in 2013, but they’d never managed to get all of the kids and grandkids together… until now! First, a son from San Diego made a grand entrance through the front door, followed by a daughter who showed up in the back with their “missing dinner.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Call Of The Wild
Slate

Help! My Fiancée Wants Me “Temporarily” Out of the House to Be on a Dating Show.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I have a problem that keeps getting worse the more I think about it. My fiancée wants to go on a reality show. Not just any reality show, but a dating show. Not a famous one like the Bachelor but similar. I found out when a mutual friend of ours joked about it to me. She thought my fiancée had told me. She hadn’t. I talked about it with my fiancée, and she said she just wants the exposure to grow her Instagram audience. I wasn’t okay with it and said so. She’s going to do it anyway.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

SAHM's Husband Is an Essential Worker Who Wants His Dinner Served Hot — Is He Being Unreasonable?

Click here to read the full article. Stay-at-home moms often feel undervalued and a recent Reddit post — about an employed dad who wants his dinner served hot when he gets home from work — spells out why. The mother of two children, a three year old and a six month old, wrote to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” forum to vent about her husband, an ambulance driver, who holds her to a pretty high standard: “…he works odd hours and comes home unexpectedly, he expects dinner or lunch ready whenever he gets home, whether I’m sleeping or busy with the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WCIA

Dinner made easy with Modern Family Dinners

Everyone loves to talk about food! Modern Family Dinners offers fully prepared meals that you reheat at home. Meals are pre-cooked and reheat in the packaging provided. Refrigerated & frozen options. Multiple size options. No commitments, order as much and as frequently as you like. Order online, pickup at your local store! Champaign, Effingham & Neoga. Newly open in Champaign, but in business for 2.5 years. Over 15,000 Orders fulfilled. I am located at Carle at the Fields, right across from the YMCA.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Chicago Parents

At-Home Date Night Ideas for Parents

As much as we want to enjoy date nights, sometimes it’s impossible to just find the time to go out as a parent. That doesn’t mean you have to stop focusing on one-on-one time in your relationship!. Whether you’re too tired to go out or want to skip...
CHICAGO, IL
Wide Open Eats

How To Forage Greens in the Spring For Wild Food Dinners

The spring is an exciting time for foragers. As the world comes back to life around us, we get to see some of our dear friends again. One of the best feelings in the world is going out for a walk and being able to recognize and name the wild plants you see and know their use. I think it's so important for us to have a connection with the wild greens growing around us. We often underutilize the green world around us just because we don't feel confident in our knowledge. The easiest way to get started and become confident in foraging is to start small. Pick up a guidebook or a field guide, and choose just a few plants you love at first to learn.
GARDENING
Surprise Independent

A Mouthwatering Fish Dinner

(Culinary.net) During the spring months, fish can be a popular food for at-home meals. It’s a perfect nutritious option during Lent, and it’s flaky and delicious for seafood lovers and families of all kinds throughout the year. This Cheesy Basil Cod has a light crust and a glistening...
RECIPES

