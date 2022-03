Golf makes its last stop before The Masters with a trip to TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open and our PGA Tour expert picks are locked and loaded. Fresh off his win in Austin, Scottie Scheffler is the new No. 1-ranked player in the world, but he won’t be in the field the week before we head to The Masters as we go to TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open. We saw Jordan Spieth win this event last year and he’s in the field again, but he’s joined but a much stronger field than usual with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau and several other top players getting tuned up for The Masters.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO