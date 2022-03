You would think after five years of the Republican standard-bearer telling anyone who will listen that the United States is "stupid" and that "the whole world is laughing at us" while kissing up to dictators and insulting U.S. allies, that members of the GOP would now be embarrassed to fall back on their old playbook of calling Democrats unpatriotic and soft of defense. But as we know, they are shameless so that isn't something that would stop them.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO