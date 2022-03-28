ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area newspaper Hromada connects Ukrainians to home country

By Chloe Veltman, KQED
WBUR
 1 day ago

The Ukrainian language newspaper Hromada launched in...

www.wbur.org

KRON4 News

Bay Area artist moves to help Ukrainian soldiers

(KRON) — Bay Area artist John Doyle has been trying to collaborate with Ukrainian artists for years, but now those artists have become soldiers. “They have banded together as a community to fight this oppressive war,” Doyle said. At the beginning of the invasion, Doyle and his Ukrainian friends started a message group. “They are […]
ENTERTAINMENT
NBC Bay Area

Outpouring of Support for Ukrainian Evacuees in Bay Area

Some of the first Ukrainian evacuees to arrive in the Bay Area are already settling in after their first full week in the U.S. Bay Area communities are opening their arms in many ways to embrace the refugee families and help them adjust to their new surroundings. Many of the...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Ukrainians Seeking Shelter With Bay Area Families Face Closed Doors, Red Tape

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The biggest refugee crisis since World War II is unfolding in front of the eyes of the world. About three million Ukrainian nationals, mostly women, children and the elderly, have fled their homes since the brutal Russian invasion. Now, many in the Bay Area want their Ukrainian relatives to find safe haven here. Stacey and her husband Bohden live in San Francisco. They asked KPIX not to use their last name. Bohden’s parents, his sister and her 5-year-old boy fled their home in central Ukraine as the bombings intensified. It was a harrowing journey. “It took them three and a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Woman Heads to Poland to Help Ukrainian Refugees

Millions of Ukrainian refugees have fled from their own country as Russia’s attacks intensify. Now, a Bay Area woman is heading to Poland, where she has family and said she also wants to try and help refugees there. Magdalena Chodorowicz-Molloy talked to NBC Bay Area Sunday ahead of her...
IMMIGRATION
NBC San Diego

Bay Area Congressman Holds Meeting to See How Silicon Valley Can Support Ukrainians

More than 2.5 million Ukrainians have made their way to safety and a South Bay congressman held a meeting Monday to see how the Bay Area can help. “We in Silicon Valley feel a particular kinship and solidarity with Ukraine,” said Representative Ro Khanna who met with the Ukrainian consul general. “Many Ukrainians are our colleagues and co-workers, and that makes the crisis and horrific images all the more acute.”
FOREIGN POLICY
San Francisco Chronicle

‘They’ve been through hell’ — Bay Area musicians play in benefit for Ukrainians

Lucas Spangher’s first idea was to throw a home concert in someone’s living room featuring the work of Ukrainian composers performed by a handful of amateur musicians like himself for a few dozen people. Within 24 hours, before he could even come up with a title for his event, he had 15 professional musicians and singers wanting to perform and San Francisco’s historic Herbst Theatre offered up free of charge.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

