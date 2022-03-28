Bay Area newspaper Hromada connects Ukrainians to home country

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The biggest refugee crisis since World War II is unfolding in front of the eyes of the world. About three million Ukrainian nationals, mostly women, children and the elderly, have fled their homes since the brutal Russian invasion. Now, many in the Bay Area want their Ukrainian relatives to find safe haven here. Stacey and her husband Bohden live in San Francisco. They asked KPIX not to use their last name. Bohden’s parents, his sister and her 5-year-old boy fled their home in central Ukraine as the bombings intensified. It was a harrowing journey. “It took them three and a...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO