ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

More electric vehicles are on the road, but charging isn't easy to come by

By Jordan Pascale, WAMU
WBUR
 1 day ago

Early adopters of electric vehicles say finding places to charge them...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
Telegraph

I got rid of my electric car because of its unreliability

We’ve all heard those nightmare stories of early adopters of electric vehicles (EVs) ending up stuck in the middle of nowhere, out of charge and with no access to a reliable charging point. Now, in a new survey by Which?, it seems that charging might be the least of their worries, as EVs were found to be the least reliable fuel type of all cars.
CARS
insideevs.com

Which Company Has The Most Electric Trucks In Service In The US?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
WMAZ

No, it’s not cheaper to fill a gas-powered vehicle than charge an electric one

As the average price for gas in the U.S. remains well above $4 per gallon, you might be thinking twice about the type of vehicle you’re driving. Some Twitter users are claiming that it’s still cheaper to drive a gas-powered vehicle rather than an electric vehicle, even with these high gas prices. An article from Fox Business, which claims that filling a car with gas can be cheaper than charging an electric vehicle, is also making the rounds on social media.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#On The Road#Wamu
TheStreet

Who Can Afford a Tesla, Ford or Chevy Electric Vehicle?

Electric vehicles are undeniably the future of the automobile industry. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report are looking to lead the charge to produce millions of EVs over the next few years with several other EV makers ramping up operations as well. Among the other auto makers making their way into the market are Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) , Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report, Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report, just to name a few.
CARS
Modesto Bee

How much does it cost to charge an electric car? Your California travel question answered

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento. Electric vehicles are being sold at higher rates than gas-powered cars across the U.S., according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. California recorded more than 1 million new zero-emission registered vehicles through 2021, according their new electric vehicle sales database.
SACRAMENTO, CA
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
MarketWatch

Not ready for an electric vehicle, despite the spike in gas prices? Buckle up, here are some of the most fuel-efficient traditional cars

The sting of gasoline prices above $4 a gallon leaves some Americans rethinking their driving options, and just how aggressively they burn gas while driving. For some drivers, the double-edged sword of rising inflation after the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine leading to a spike in gas prices may push them into an electric vehicle.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
electrek.co

Electric cars are now three to six times cheaper to drive in the US as gas prices rise

Electric cars are now three to six times cheaper to drive in the US as gas prices are getting higher and more volatile. The fact that electric vehicles are more efficient and less costly to operate than their gas-powered counterparts is not new information, but it is becoming more apparent, and it is on more people’s minds with the recent gas price increases.
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

Audi Building One More Q5 Before The SUV Goes Electric

Over the past couple of months, we've seen Audi prove that electric vehicles can be exciting. The German automaker's RS Q e-tron off-road racer made history this month by winning a challenging desert rally. Meanwhile, images captured during a winter testing session of the new e-tron Sportback crossover showed that the brand's on-road EVs can be fun to drive too. Ken Block's new toy is also an all-electric Audi that looks like a hoot to drive, but not all of the brand's cars are going electric just yet. In fact, the Audi Q5 is getting one more shot at electrification-free existence and, if these spy shots are anything to go by, it'll be a handsome-looking thing.
CARS
topgear.com

What’s the best electric vehicle to listen to?

BMW’s iX electric SUV enjoys a sound that’s been crafted by no less than an Oscar winner. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Noise is one of the exciting new frontiers of electric vehicles –...
CARS
Robb Report

First Ride: The World’s Only All-Electric Production Snowmobile Is on the Right Track

Click here to read the full article. In the dead of winter, a place like Stowe, Vt., is traditionally hell for electric vehicles. Frigid temperatures dramatically slow down a battery’s internal chemical reaction necessary for performance, and, as a result, both power and range take a beating. Yet here I am, blasting down a Green Mountain State trail in February, full send, on a Taiga—the world’s first all-electric production snowmobile. Named after the moniker for subarctic conifer forests, the Taiga offers plenty of output and little range anxiety. Has Taiga made some breakthrough in battery technology to make this possible? Is...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Electrify America Stations Will Repurpose Old VW EV Batteries For Energy Storage

Volkswagen has committed to becoming an all-electric vehicle company within the next decade, and its American branch immediately realized that two things needed to be done. With the VW ID4 going all-American in assembly by 2022, they needed all-American battery production to reduce supply chain woes, and a method of recycling their old batteries. The solution is a plan to use old batteries as energy storage solutions at VW's affiliated Electrify America stations, and the automaker's new Battery Engineering Lab in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will develop more battery technologies to take VW into its all-American EV future.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
San Francisco Examiner

Want to buy an electric car? Read this first

Thinking more seriously about buying an electric car now that gas prices are revving up? You and everybody else. EVs are hard to find, especially now. The war in Ukraine hasn’t just caused gas prices to soar. It has also disrupted car production in Europe, which sends exports to the United States. And U.S. companies like Ford “basically got blindsided by how many people want to buy their cars” and can’t make EVs fast enough, Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports, told me.
GAS PRICE
The Next Web

This is what EV charging stations should look like

Charging your EV on the go comes with a big disadvantage: you’re gonna have to wait a while. But waiting wouldn’t be such a hassle if you could do so in comfort and — why not? — have a coffee and do some shopping. On Wednesday,...
WEATHER
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Electric vehicle owners have to contribute their fair share for roads

Minnesota has seen yearly increases in electric vehicle sales, with the main selling point of these cars being that owners don’t have to pay for gas, they don’t have to pay added fees for charging and gas taxes will never affect them. That has led to a decrease in transportation revenue as the use of gas vehicles drops. We know that electric vehicles are the trend of the future, and they are already benefitting from our roads and bridges — electric vehicle owners simply need to pay their fair share for doing so.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy