Two teams that have shocked everyone this NCAA Tournament (one more than the other) do battle in the Elite Eight tonight as North Carolina take on Saint Peter’s. Despite entering the NCAA Tournament as the 8 seed in the East, North Carolina has been the higher seed in two of their last three games. It’ll be three after tonight. But their big win came against reigning champion Baylor thanks to a sensational 30-point game from R.J. Davis. That win alone gives them the credibility to potentially go all the way.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO