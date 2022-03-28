ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

GO in the Know: Top 3 Financial News Stories for March 28, 2022

By Gary Dudak
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qixe_0es6xcJR00

Happy Monday, everyone. Before you continue on with your day, GOBankingRates is here with the lunchtime lowdown on today’s biggest financial news stories. So, take a break from the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars controversy and give them a read.

The Big Lead: Stimulus Update

A new report that could lead to major tax ramifications states that the IRS issued more than 1.2 million economic payments, totaling a whopping $1.9 billion, to potentially ineligible people. Additionally, the report found that up to 644,705 eligible people did not receive stimulus payments.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Tesla

Tesla announced it will ask shareholders to vote at this year’s annual meeting to authorize additional shares in order to enable another stock split . The news gave its stock price a big boost early Monday.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: ‘CODA’ Makes History

Apple TV+ made history at the 94th Academy Awards, as “CODA” won three Oscars including Best Picture, marking the first time a streaming service has done so. Analysts say this historic moment is a “game-changer for Apple on its content efforts,” and a major win for Apple’s stock.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Money-Saving Life Hack

You can save money on groceries by using smartphone apps like Ibotta and Checkout 51, which give you cash back on grocery store purchases.

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : GO in the Know: Top 3 Financial News Stories for March 28, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Social Security: Snag Higher Benefits With These Key Tips

Social Security will pay you a monthly benefit for the rest of your life. There are steps you can take to snag a higher benefit that gives you more financial flexibility throughout retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
PERSONAL FINANCE
Herald & Review

3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement

For some, retirement is a lofty goal many years away where for others it's an almost-daily thought. Regardless of what camp you fall into, retirement is something everyone should be saving for. Just stashing money in a bank account or under the pillow won't provide enough return to survive in retirement -- today's 7.9% inflation rate underscores this fact.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coda
Motley Fool

3 Ways to Collect Social Security Even If You've Never Worked

In general, you need to have worked for at least 10 years to collect retirement benefits. There are other types of benefits, though, that you could receive. Between spousal, divorce, and survivors benefits, you could collect more than you think. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Costco
Motley Fool

How to Beat the Average $1,661 Monthly Social Security Benefit

Patience can pay off -- and lead to fatter Social Security checks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
CNET

Tax Returns vs. Tax Refunds: Here's How They're Different

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Tax season usually comes with complications, and 2022 is no different. Tax code changes this year, among other complexities, will make it hard for many Americans to file their taxes without professional help or top-notch tax software. While the IRS offers tutorials covering the hows and whys of understanding taxes, it's good to start with the very basics: What's the difference between a tax return and a tax refund?
INCOME TAX
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
119K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy