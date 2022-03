I Santa Fe Hybrid has a starting MSRP of $33,900. The top Limited trim starts at $40,310. Driving an SUV is usually a compromise since you could be getting better fuel economy from a sedan or hatchback. However, an efficient hybrid powertrain takes that compromise away in the Santa Fe Hybrid. You get the space and versatility of a midsize crossover SUV while getting over 30 mpg both in the city and on the highway. That excellent fuel economy on top of standard all-wheel drive and a roomy, nicely equipped interior makes the Santa Fe Hybrid a well-rounded SUV.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO