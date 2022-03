MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown provided an update on his team’s ongoing quarterback competition after Tuesday’s practice, which was the fourth of the spring. Brown noted that those quarterbacks have been “up and down” so far this spring, which was expected with a trio of young signal callers. So far, though, redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene has been the top performer at the position.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO