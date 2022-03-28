ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Have We Been Calling Machu Picchu by the Wrong Name?

By Jane Recker
Smithonian
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study suggests that scholars and the public alike have been calling Machu Picchu by the wrong name for over a century, reports Dan Collyns for the Guardian. As a pair of researchers argue in Ñawpa Pacha: Journal of Andean Archaeology, historical records indicate that the Inca actually called the...

www.smithsonianmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

This ‘Perfectly Preserved’ 1,700-Year-Old Roman Shipwreck Has Been Discovered In Spain

Archaeologists found the ship filled with hundreds of intact jars under just 6 feet of water off one of Mallorca’s most popular beaches. The weather was stormy as Roman merchants departed Cartagena, Spain, and set sail for the Italian peninsula some 1,700 years ago. Carrying hundreds of amphorae full of wine, olives, oil, and fermented fish sauce, the ship now known as Ses Fontanelles capsized and sank. It was never seen again — until now.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inca Empire#Civilization#The Wrong Name#Guardian#Awpa Pacha#The Unesco World Heritage#American#Bbc News#Peruvian#Science Alert#The University Of Il
sciencealert.com

Human-Shaped Sarcophagus Found in Newly Revealed Tombs Beneath The Notre-Dame

Several tombs and a leaden sarcophagus likely dating from the 14th century have been uncovered by archaeologists at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris following its devastating 2019 fire. The burial sites "of remarkable scientific quality" were unearthed during preparatory work for rebuilding the ancient church's spire at the central spot where...
RELIGION
iheart.com

Anthropologist Suggests Shroud of Turin Was Actually a Medieval Tablecloth

An anthropologist has put forward a rather intriguing new theory regarding the Shroud of Turin which suggests that the famed relic was actually a medieval tablecloth. The thought-provoking hypothesis is reportedly the brainchild of researcher David Akins, who believes that he has determined when and how the iconic image, thought by some to be a depiction of Jesus Christ, wound up on the linen in the first place as well as the true purpose of the peculiar piece of cloth. According to the anthropologist, the shroud's complex origin story can be traced back to a town in England and an inadvertent turn of events which ultimately produced the piece which has been fiercely debated for centuries.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Found A 9,000-Year-Old Shrine In The Jordan Desert That’s Almost Perfectly Intact

The shrine is located near a Neolithic campsite used by hunters during gazelle migration seasons. Deep in the Jordan desert, a team of Jordanian and French archaeologists from the South Eastern Badia Archaeological Project (SEBAP) have uncovered a “unique” and “almost intact” Neolithic shrine. They believe that it’s about 9,000 years old.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Uncover The Stunning History Of Roman Emerald Mines Buried Deep Beneath The Sands Of Egypt

Archaeologists found evidence of intricate Roman mining systems but also that the Romans may have lost the mines to a nomadic desert people. Centuries ago, Romans traveled to Egypt’s Eastern Desert with one goal in mind — to mine precious green emeralds. Now, archaeologists have put together a detailed topographic study of two of the most important mines, revealing the intricate work that once took place there.
SCIENCE
Arizona Daily Sun

View from Mars Hill: King Tut's dagger and ancient Egypt's connection to the sky

When British archaeologist Howard Carter caught his first stunning glimpse of the interior of King Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922, he had no idea that among the thousands of “wonderful things” assembled for the boy king’s journey to the afterworld was an implement derived from another world.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Step inside an ancient Pompeian home! Scientists use virtual reality to reconstruct the stunning House of Greek Epigrams before it was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius 1,900 years ago

Before the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Pompeii was a thriving city with a population of up to 20,000 people. Now, scientists have delved deeper into one of Pompeii's most beautiful homes, the House of Greek Epigrams. While the house has been damaged through centuries of neglect,...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Prehistoric border wall? 300-story ice barrier may have blocked ancient humans from reaching America

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A gigantic wall of ice may have been the first border wall in history that kept ancient humans from reaching North America. Researchers believe this icy barrier was up to 300 stories tall, which is taller than any building on the planet today! The findings may rewrite the history books and reveal how the “first Americans” actually reached the continent.
CORVALLIS, OR
ARTnews

Five 4,000 Year Old Painted Tombs Discovered in Egypt

Click here to read the full article. Five painted tombs were recently unearthed in Saqqara, an ancient Egyptian necropolis just outside of Cairo, according to a report by Reuters. The The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that a recent excavation of burial shafts resulted in the finding of the tombs, along with more than 20 sarcophagi, toys, wooden boats, masks, and more. The tombs are at least 4,000 years old, dating back to the Old Kingdom and First Intermediate period, a so called dark period in ancient Egyptian history as the regime of the Old Kingdom collapsed and political...
MIDDLE EAST
hypebeast.com

New Findings Show That Stonehenge May Have Been an Ancient Time-Keeping System

According to reports published by author and professor, Timothy Darvill. Researchers may have uncovered one of the largest mysteries surrounding Stonehenge. It was largely believed that the ancient monument was simply used for ceremonial purposes. However, according to a study led by author and professor, Timothy Darvill of Bournemouth University, Stonehenge may have been primarily made as a system for time-keeping.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

With a Stolen Fragment Restored, This Stunning 17th-Century Tapestry Is Made Whole

Police in Spain discovered the missing piece in an art history puzzle 42 years in the making, reported Spanish news outlet Agencia EFE last month. The saga begins with a high-stakes heist that took place on November 7, 1980, in the remote town of Castrojeriz in northern Spain. In the early dawn hours, a notorious art thief snuck into town’s historic Catholic church and single-handedly stole six 17th-century Flemish tapestries created by Corneille Schutz, a follower of Peter Paul Rubens. The series depicted the muses of the classical liberal arts, with the largest woven work stretching 13 feet tall by 20 feet wide.
MUSIC
Smithonian

Ten Pioneering Women of Antarctica and the Places Named for Them

Men had been exploring Antarctica for over a century when the first woman, Norwegian Ingrid Christensen, stepped foot on the continent’s mainland in 1937. In fact, although women were allowed to work offshore, most women were banned from working on Antarctic land until the 1970s and ‘80s. “Many of the women directly involved with Antarctica in the early 20th century were the wives of explorers,” says Jennifer Fought, a geologist aboard the luxury-expedition cruise ship, Scenic Eclipse. “Like Kathleen Scott, who raised money for her husband Captain Robert Scott’s race to the South Pole,” she says, though was still barred from visiting the continent herself due to such reasons as it being too harsh a climate for females, and the inability of women to handle crisis situations. In fact, as an American woman, I wouldn’t have been allowed to freely work on Antarctica until 1969, when the U.S. Navy lifted its ban on transporting women to the Great White Continent.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy