This morning I was watching the news, and the biggest topic of conversation was the new stadium deal between the NFL, the Buffalo Bills, New York State, and Erie County. As the story went on, they focused on the people that were complaining about the deal. "I don't plan on going to the games, so me having to pay part of the tax bill is just unfair." said one unhappy Western New Yorker. "I'm going to be paying for this in my taxes for years to come, why should I foot the bill?" gripped another.

