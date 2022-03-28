ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Crowder to headline 'My People Tour' at Albany Civic Center

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
1 day ago
 1 day ago
Contemporary Christian music star Crowder will headline the “My People Tour,” with special guests We The Kingdom, Anne Wilson and Patrick Mayberry, at the Albany Civic Center on June 11. Special Photo

ALBANY — Premier Productions and Crowder announced Monday the “My People Tour,” with special guests We The Kingdom, Anne Wilson and Patrick Mayberry, is coming to the Albany Civic Center on June 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and at the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office.

“We’re wound up to hit the road for the My People Tour,” David Crowder, who performs under his surname, said in a news release. “It’s gonna be an amazing summer with all our friends. We can’t wait to see you soon.”

Along with performing some of his biggest hits, this tour welcomes the 2021 Dove Awards “Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year” We The Kingdom. The tour also features Anne Wilson, whose debut single “My Jesus” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart, and newcomer Patrick Mayberry.

“We could not be more energized to go on the road with Crowder,” We The Kingdom members said. “He and his band have been some of our good friends for a while now, but this will be the first time getting to go out with them. We are looking forward to all the memories that will be made and all the powerful nights of worship we will experience with all of you.”

With more than 3 million records sold and three Grammy nominations, Crowder made his mark with his first solo album, “Neon Steeple,” which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, was named iTunes’ 2014 Christian Album of the Year, garnered multiple radio hits, one of those Grammy nominations for “Come As You Are,” a Grand Ole Opry debut, a Dove Award and multiple nods and numerous K-LOVE Fan Award mominations.

“American Prodigal,” his Grammy-nominated follow-up album, released in 2016, landed at No. 1 on the Christian & Gospel Album Chart, No. 3 on the Digital Albums Chart, No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and No. 12 on the all-genre, Top 200 Billboard Chart. The song “All My Hope” brought Crowder a No. 1 radio single, in addition to two Top 10 singles prior to that from the album. His third project, “I Know A Ghost,” hit No. 1 yet again on the Billboard Top Christian Albums Chart, while also earning his third Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Album.

Following in the footsteps of his previous releases, Crowder’s most recent studio album, “Milk & Honey,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Christian/Gospel Albums Chart, bringing about a record-breaking year of music for the Texarkana native upon its arrival. Nominated for Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year at the 2021 Dove Awards, the project’s lead single-turned-smash hit, “Good God Almighty,” not only peaked at No.1 at Christian radio, it also sat atop the Billboard Christian Songs Chart for five consecutive weeks and landed Crowder his first No. 1 on Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart.

Continuing the success, the album’s sophomore single, “In The House,” became Crowder’s fourth No. 1 at radio in February — marking his first time having multiple, consecutive singles from the same album reach the top of the chart. With recent press highlights including GMA, Fox & Friends, Wall Street Journal, PEOPLE Magazine, SPIN, American Songwriter and many more, Crowder released the 18-track expansion “Milk & Honey (Deluxe)” on March 4. For more information, visit http://www.crowdermusic.com.

We The Kingdom is a multigenerational family of musicians including producers and songwriters Ed Cash (who’s worked with artists like Chris Tomlin, NeedToBreathe, Bethel Music), Scott Cash, Franni Rae Cash, Martin Cash and Andrew Bergthold. The members of We The Kingdom have been involved behind the scenes in songs that have been sung around the world, and now they are ready to tell their own story. Their sound is a blend of worship, vulnerability and grit that is birthed out of decades of musical influences and a shared difficult experience that brought them together as a band. Their debut EP came out in the fall of 2019.

Singer/songwriter Anne Wilson knows the healing power of music firsthand. The lyrics of Hillsong Worship’s “What A Beautiful Name” became a lifeline for the Lexington, Ky., native after her brother was tragically killed in a car accident at the age of 23. Although she spent much of her childhood behind a piano, Wilson sang in front of an audience for the first time at her brother’s funeral. It was in that moment that she realized what she was born to do. A video of her moving performance organically circulated, eventually landing her a record deal.

The 19-year-old’s rootsy sound reflects her strong Southern upbringing and her admiration for country royalty like Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton, married with the heart-on-your-sleeve transparency of Steffany Gretzinger and Lauren Daigle. Wilson’s introductory track, “My Jesus” — which she cowrote with Jeff Pardo and Matthew West — is a warm invitation to experience her Savior in the same intimate way she knows Him. She’s currently working on a debut three-track single — also titled “My Jesus” — for Capitol Christian Music Group.

Singer/songwriter Patrick Mayberry never truly understood the power of worship music until he experienced it firsthand at a Passion conference. His YoungLife leader invited him to the annual gathering for college students, which has morphed into a larger movement that’s birthed some of Christian music’s most respected artists, such as Chris Tomlin, Crowder, Kristian Stanfill and Matt Redman. That was nearly 15 years ago. Today, Mayberry is on the cusp of embarking on an artistic journey he never quite felt qualified to pursue. Signed to Centricity Publishing as a writer since 2018, the Cookeville, Tenn., native has penned songs recorded by North Point Worship, David Leonard, Mack Brock, David Dunn, Jonny Diaz, Joel Vaughn and Chris Renzema, among others.

To date, Mayberry has released two EPs independently with 2018’s “Joy” and 2019’s “Live In My Living Room,” the latter of which he partnered with Centricity Music to re-release in 2020.

For more information about events coming up at the Albany Civic Center, visit www.flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

