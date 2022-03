After blowing a lead against the Washington Capitals on Saturday evening, the New Jersey Devils redeemed themselves last night against the Montreal Canadiens. Though they did blow a lead in the final minute of regulation, they salvaged it by sealing the win in a shootout. Jack Hughes had himself a game and is emerging as a superstar in the league. Let’s dive in on his performance and a few other takeaways from the victory.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO