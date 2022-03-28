Remap panel revises, passes unconstitutional map

COLUMBUS — Republicans controlling the panel ordered to draft state legislative maps on Monday scrapped the maps the state paid independent experts to draft and instead passed a reworked version of a plan that had already been declared unconstitutional.

Greeted by shouts of “Shame on you!” and “Cheaters!” from audience members, the tweaked map again passed by a 4-3 vote with GOP votes only.

“There appears to be no end to the arrogance of the super-majority,” said Sen. Vernon Sykes (D., Akron), vice chairman of the 5-2 Republican-controlled Ohio Redistricting Commission.

The Ohio Supreme Court court had ordered the commission to redraw new maps from scratch, but hours before the court-ordered midnight deadline, Senate President Matt Huffman (R., Lima) made the motion to abandon the course the commission has pursued — hiring independent map-drawers and bringing in mediators to resolve disputes — and instead try to change the third set of maps voted out only with GOP votes about a month ago.

The high court found that those maps were overly favorable to Republicans.

At 5 p.m. the Senate president noted that it still did not have firm proposals in hand from the two independent experts, who are being paid up to $49,000 each. Mapmakers were ordered to come back later in the night with a revised set of maps with the invalidated third set as its base.

“Obviously, the court is very, very serious about getting a map to them on time...,” Mr. Huffman said. “So I think we need a fail-safe. I think we need something else for the commission to be able to vote on.”

Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said the maneuver was unacceptable.

“A good process is more likely to result in constitutional maps that fairly represent Ohioans,” she said. “Abandoning the maps that have been created through great transparency and bipartisanship to go back to an unconstitutional map as a starting point...is unacceptable...There's no reason to go back to the bunker.”

“This process is a complete farce...,” House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D. Upper Arlington) said. “This map has been drawn long before this evening. I guarantee it.”

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state's top elections officer, voted for the change in direction.

“It's only prudent to have a backup in place,” he said. “We have a looming deadline. While we can pursue this [independent] track, it would be unwise of us not to be prepared with a Plan B ... and find ourselves in violation of the court's order.”

Gov. Mike DeWine and Speaker of the House Bob Cupp (R., Lima) joined Mr. Huffman and Mr. LaRose in support the map while Republican Auditor Keith Faber again joined the two Democrats in opposition. The auditor has argued that the process amounted to a kind of reverse gerrymandering.

Because the maps lack Democratic support, they will last just four years instead of the customary 10 years.

The two experts — the Republican's pick, the National Demographic Corp.'s Douglas Johnson, and the Democrats' selection, University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald — had been working to combine their visions and were fine-tuning a single map each for Ohio House of Representatives and Senate districts.

The experts had been working to meet the 54-45 and 18-15 Republican-majority ratios, respectively, as pointed to by the high court. That would generally reflect how Ohioans have voted over the last 10 years in statewide elections.

“Candidly, I don't like the fact that in all the urban core areas of the state we're having only Democrat seats,” Mr. Faber said. “ I don't think that's consistent with what people expect for relationships and representation. To the extent that we can have particular outer-ring suburbs that are predominantly Republican represented by Republicans, I think that's consistent with what we heard from 80 hours of testimony. When you have people represented by people who don't share their views, I think it leads to people having dissatisfaction.”

The commission's third set of maps also purported to meet the same proportionality goals. The court, however, still struck it down, finding that the GOP-drawn plan disproportionally labeled as “Democratic-leaning” districts that were truly toss-ups while Republican districts had more comfortable margins.

In addition to meeting the broader proportionality goal, the experts' latest map would have three House districts each that would be deemed competitive but lean in one partisan direction or the other. A “competitive” seat is one that falls within a 48 percent to 52 percent voting performance range.

But in the Senate there would be two Democratic-leaning “competitive” districts but no such corresponding Republican-leaner.

The proposal offered by the independent experts would have split Toledo between four House districts based in Lucas County with Democratic voting performances ranging from 53.7 to 70.3 percent. The last one would combine part of the city and eastern Lucas suburbs with Ottawa County.

It would also have created a second Democrat-leaning Senate district that combines part of the city with suburban counties, essentially the one now represented by Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R., Huron).

The final map as adopted by the commission appeared to be very similar in its treatment of the Toledo area as the original iteration struck down by the court. Lucas County was also divided four ways with one district taking in pieces of northern Wood County and eastern Ottawa County.

Republicans pointed to what they said were shortcomings of the experts' maps — the number of municipality splits, the emphasis on creating more comfortable Democratic-leaning districts, and the maps' treatment of incumbents — as well as the tight 10-day court-ordered deadline for the task.

Republicans said the map maintains the same partisan ratios as 54-45, but made just slight reductions in the number of toss-up districts that they counted as Democratic districts. They offered no specific partisan districts.

Ms. Russo said the House map actually amounted to a true 54-28 with 17 toss-up seats.

Focus will not shift to a Wednesday hearing in which a three-judge, Republican-majority federal court panel will consider a request from a group of individual Republicans to force implementation of the third set of maps. Those Republicans are seeking to preserve a May 3 primary election that includes races for state House and Senate. For now, the primary is proceeding without those races with the understanding that a second primary will have to be held later to accommodate those races.

Mr. LaRose repeated Monday to the commission and to the federal court that it is too late to put the legislative races on the May 3 ballot.

Mr. Sykes and Ms. Russo said they believe federal intervention was the plan all the time.