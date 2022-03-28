ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-Ohio boys basketball: Emmanuel Christian's Easter named to Div. IV 2nd team

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
 1 day ago

The Division III and IV boys basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Emmanuel Christian freshman Jerry Easter II was named to the Division IV second team, and Eastwood's Jacob Meyer made the Division III third team.

Earning Division III special mention were Elmwood's Bryce Reynolds, Evergreen's Evan Lumbrezer, Swanton's Nic Borojevich, Archbold's DJ Newman, Lake's Cam Hoffman, and Oak Harbor's T.J. Hallett. Ottawa Hills' AJ George received honorable mention.

In Division IV, Old Fort's Colin Nutter landed on the third team, while Gibsonburg's Aidan McGough received special mention.

Easter, a 6-foot-5 freshman guard, averaged 25.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists for the Warriors. He has received scholarship offers from 11 Division I programs, including Ohio State, Michigan State, UCLA, Toledo, and Bowling Green.

Meyer, a 6-3 senior guard who led the 22-4 Northern Buckeye Conference-champion Eagles to the regional semifinals, averaged 18.6 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The 6-7 Nutter, a senior forward, contributed 21.6 points and 11.9 rebounds per game for the Stockaders,

The Division I and II All-Ohio teams will be announced Tuesday.

