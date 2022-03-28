St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Easter Service

DULUTH — St. Luke's is relaxing its visitor policy as COVID-19 cases continue to fall in the are a. The health care system said in a news release Monday that visitors will not need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within three days of their visit; however, they must still wear a mask, be symptom-free and must not be waiting for a COVID test result.

DULUTH, MN ・ 15 DAYS AGO