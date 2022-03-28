ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Cut of ‘Babylon’ Currently Running at 3+ Hours

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI won’t go into detail over the time and location of a potential test-screening occurring this...

www.worldofreel.com

CW33 NewsFix

The CW renews 7 current series early for 2022-23 season

DALLAS (KDAF) — The CW network is channeling its inner-Oprah, with you get a renewal, you get a renewal, everybody gets a renewal! Seven ongoing series have received early renewals from the network for the 2022-23 season. “As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with...
Daily Mail

Nicolas Cage admits to making his slew of VOD movies to pay off immense debt... but insists he 'never phoned it in' with any role

Nicolas Cage was once one of Hollywood's most bankable box office stars, amassing a net worth, at one time, of $150 million... before he squandered almost all of it. His massive debts, along with a string of box office flops like The Sorcerer's Apprentice and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, lead to the 58-year-old actor to start taking literally any role he could, many in low-budget indie movies that went straight to video-on-demand (VOD).
Primetimer

Netflix cancels Archive 81 after one season

The horror series' cancelation two months after its Jan. 14 premiere is "somewhat surprising because Archive 81 did break into Nielsen and Netflix’s weekly Top 10 ratings for originals and it also briefly shot to No.1 on Netflix in the US before being dethroned by the return of Ozark," says Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. "With the streamer laser focused on analyzing viewing versus cost in their renewal decisions, the amount of eyeballs Archive 81 drew possibly did not meet the threshold Netflix had set for the series based on its budget." Based on the supernatural horror podcast of the same name, Archive 81 was written by Rebecca Sonnenshine and starred Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi.
MarketWatch

New on Netflix in April 2022: Here’s everything that’s coming, and what’s leaving

Netflix has a slate of acclaimed series returning in April, along with some potential new hits. “Russian Doll” (April 20), which premiered way back in 2019, is back for a second season. Natasha Lyonne stars in the existential comedy/drama about a woman who was stuck in a time loop in Season 1. The mysterious teaser for Season 2 makes it look like the universe isn’t done wither her yet, with more mind-bending plot twists.
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
BGR.com

HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Group and HBO Sign First-Look Deal with Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO have sealed a new first-look deal with producer Stephanie Allain (“Dear White People”) and her Homegrown Pictures banner. Allain already held a first-look pact with the studio, which she sealed in February 2020; this extends that relationship and includes a partnership with HBO. Under the multi-year deal, Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team (which includes director of development Gabrielle Ebron) will develop original scripted programming for HBO and HBO Max, as well as other streaming services, cable and broadcast outlets. Warner Bros. Television will produce those projects. Allain’s credits...
BGR.com

Windfall is the new Netflix thriller everyone will be watching this weekend

Here’s an idea for a movie. Throw Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons, and an inscrutable, very much Emily-no-longer-in-Paris Lily Collins together in a house, give Jason a gun, turn it into a claustrophobic robbery situation, and voila. You’ve got the basic idea behind Windfall. A new Netflix original movie hitting the streamer this weekend, and one that has a vaguely Hitchcockian vibe, to boot. Complete with a soundtrack reminiscent at times of the menace of Psycho.
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
Deadline

Limited Series ‘Pistol’ About Guitarist Steve Jones Bows On Hulu In May

Click here to read the full article. FX has set the date of its Danny Boyle-directed limited series about Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. Pistol will premiere May 31 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. The limited series is based on Jones’ 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. The series was created and written by Craig Pearce and will be executive produced by Boyle, Pearce, Tracey Seaward, Steve Jones, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Paul Lee and Hope Hartman. It’s from FX Prods. Here’s the official logline: “The furious, raging...
TechRadar

Every movie and TV show coming to Prime Video in April 2022

April 2022 is shaping up to be a quiet month for Prime Video. Amazon's streaming service enjoyed a bumper March with its multiple movie and TV offerings, but the fourth month of the year is looking pretty slim by comparison. While March brought us the likes of The Boys Presents:...
CNET

'The Lost City' Movie Isn't Streaming This Weekend, Sorry

The COVID-19 pandemic, and its profound disruptions to new movies, triggered an unprecedented wave of theatrical films being released on streaming services at the same time they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, became synonymous with the practice last year, but Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Netflix have all experimented with same-day releases.
MarketWatch

Here’s everything coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in April 2022

Amazon’s Prime Video has a slew of new stuff on the way in April, including a mind-bending Western and a scandalous royal story. The supernatural thriller “Outer Range” (April 22) looks to be the most intriguing offering of the month, starring Josh Brolin as a Wyoming rancher who discovers a very literal metaphysical void on his land. Is it a dimensional portal? A UFO? Something mystical? Maybe all of the above?
Outsider.com

‘1883’: One New Show Just Beat the Show’s Impressive Record on Paramount

A new Paramount+ series has broken the “1883” record for most-watched show during premiere. The new “Halo” series, loosely based on the video game franchise, has beaten “1883”‘s previous record. While the exact numbers are currently unknown, we do know that “1883” sat at a cool 4.9 million viewers within its first 24 hours. So, it’s very possible that “Halo” broke that 5 million mark.
