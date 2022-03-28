Body of mountain biker recovered in Douglas County

The body of a mountain biker was recovered in Franktown on Sunday morning, according to Castle Rock Fire & Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the Hidden Mesa Open Space, located near the 25-mile Cherry Creek hiking trail, in response to a 911 call at around 11:37 AM.

The individual was found deceased upon arrival as a result of medical emergency, according to officials.

"While helping in a recovery is always challenging, it is also an honor to be part of helping bring someone out to enable some level of closure with their family. Our thoughts and hearts are with those who lost a loved one today," a Facebook post from Douglas County Search and Rescue, who also responded to the scene, read.

The victim's identity and further details regarding their death were not immediately available.

Castle Rock Fire And Rescue Department, Castle Rock Police Department, and Franktown Fire Protection District assisted on the recovery. All teams were out of the field by 2:09 PM.