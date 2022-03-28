ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Police: Anne Arundel County deputy suspended, accused of DUI in unmarked police car

By Chris Berinato
WJLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHARWOOD, Md. (WBFF) — A 25-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's office has been suspended without pay after police say he was found driving under the influence...

wjla.com

CBS New York

Newark police open fire on suspect accused of driving stolen car at officers

NEWARK, N.J. -- A police-involved shooting is under investigation Tuesday in Newark. As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, it all started with a report of a stolen vehicle. Police responded to a home where the vehicle was parked, and when they approached, they say someone behind the wheel tried to drive into them, leading one officer to fire at the car. One man inside the vehicle was shot."Just heard a couple shots, that's all," one resident told Duddridge. "I want to say like 10."Residents on Lyons Avenue woke up to the sound of gunshots early Tuesday morning. At 6:30 a.m., police were called...
NEWARK, NJ
City
Harwood, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS 46

4 wanted for car theft arrested, accused of shooting at police in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Four people were arrested on Thursday following a month-long investigation into a car theft case in Atlanta. A search warrant executed at three different locations across metro Atlanta resulted in the arrest of Valerie Grimes, Keith Pharms, Akira Brown, and Jokava Harris. According to authorities, the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WTOP

Back on the air, NBC4’s Leon Harris apologizes after DUI incident

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris said Friday he was deeply regretful and apologetic for a January crash in which he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Harris reappeared Friday afternoon after a month off to reflect on his Jan. 29 arrest over a crash in Montgomery County. Speaking directly to viewers, Harris called his decision to drive after drinking “the stupidest decision I could possibly have made,” thanking the network and its audience for their support.
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nusayba Umar: Dog breeder guilty of murdering toddler after meeting mother on dating site

An unlicensed dog breeder who shook a 16-month-old baby girl to death just five weeks after meeting her mother on a dating website is facing a life sentence.Kamran Haider, 39, attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.The girl’s mother, Asiyah Amazir, called 999 and wrongly claimed her daughter had fallen ill on a bus, the Old Bailey heard. Nusayba, who weighed just 17lb, was rushed to hospital but died four days later.Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to “teach them a lesson”.On Monday, a jury found him guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Convoy leader tells truckers to ‘flood 911’ with calls after complaints of rude Beltway drivers

The leader of the truck convoy currently camped out in Hagerstown, Maryland called on his followers to "flood 911" with calls about angry drivers if the Maryland State Police don't help them. Brian Brase, the Ohio trucker organising the protesters, fielded complaints after one of the drivers claimed he took a day off driving after a group of girls flipped him the middle finger. “We go around the Beltway, birds are flying. Birds are flying everywhere. That’s the kind of people that live up there,” a driver said, according toThe Daily Beast's Zach Petrizzo, who has been following developments...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Traffic Violations
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trio jailed over multimillion-pound drug smuggling operation

A man described as being “at the head of” a criminal organisation smuggling cocaine and cannabis into the UK hidden inside items of machinery has been jailed for 21 years.The National Crime Agency (NCA) estimates that the group imported drugs with a street value of more than £30 million into the UK.Judge Martyn Levett, sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court, said the operation was of a “commercial scale” and that he had “no doubt that the successful importations would have continued” were it not for the authorities intercepting a shipment at Dover in 2017.Thomas Kavanagh, 54, of Tamworth, Staffordshire, Gary Vickery,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

