Clutter-free doesn’t have to mean feature-less, especially if you have the multi-functional modular MagOrg Desk Mat on top. Keeping our desks organized is as much a full-time job as our real jobs, and not all desks are designed to help put order to our chaos. Sure, many have drawers, but they only keep things out of sight and out of mind. Desk organizers group stuff together but can sometimes be just as disorganized as the stationery they corral. MagOrg solves this clutter problem with a system that lets you keep all these essential work tools within easy reach while giving each a proper home. And you can even mix and match pieces so you can size down as necessity dictates.

