What are Rams' Super Bowl LVII odds after first month of offseason?

By Cameron DaSilva
 1 day ago
Even after winning Super Bowl LVI last month, the Los Angeles Rams weren’t viewed as the favorites to win it all again next year. That title went to the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, who as of Feb. 14 were +650 to win Super Bowl LVII, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

At that time, the Rams had the third-best odds at +1000, slightly ahead of the 49ers and Bengals.

A lot has changed in the last month, however. The biggest free agents have found new homes already and there has been a boatload of blockbuster trades made – from Russell Wilson to Matt Ryan to Khalil Mack and Davante Adams.

The Rams have suffered more losses than they’ve made additions, but their Super Bowl odds have not changed. According to Tipico, the Rams are still +1000 to win Super Bowl LVII. That’s now fourth in the NFL after the Buccaneers jumped all the way to +750 after Tom Brady announced his return.

The Bills are still the favorites at +650, while the Chiefs are +900 now. The Packers are tied with the Rams at +1000, followed by the 49ers at +1300 to round out the top six.

All things considered, it’s pretty impressive that the Rams’ championship odds haven’t faltered with all of the departures they’ve had this offseason – including Von Miller, Darious Williams and Sebastian Joseph-Day.

#Super Bowl Lvii#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Buffalo Bills#Tipico Sportsbook#Bengals#Buccaneers#Packers
