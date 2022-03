Aside from the obvious religious aspects of Easter, the holiday has also become a symbol of spring and the start of some seriously sweet family traditions, from dying eggs in a kaleidoscope of pastel colors to going on a grassy scavenger hunt for stealthily hidden plastic eggs filled with jelly beans. And, of course, no Easter morning is complete without an Easter basket filled with gifts from the Easter Bunny himself. A great inclusion to those baskets, especially for those who want to set some limits to their little one’s eventual sugar rush, are Easter books that can foster a love of reading and can be enjoyed far longer than even the most gigantic of chocolate bunnies.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO