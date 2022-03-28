ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Actor Sean Penn vowed to publicly smelt Oscar trophies over Zelenskyy not invited to speak

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, Actor Sean Penn vowed to smelt his Oscar trophies if the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences failed to give Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a chance to appear at the Oscars. Zelenskyy ultimately did not appear at the event, and it’s not yet clear if Penn will follow...

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 1

The Independent

Oscars 2022: Wanda Sykes calls out Amy Schumer’s idea to have Zelensky speak from Ukraine during ceremony

Wanda Sykes called out Amy Schumer’s attempts to get Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to speak during the 2022 Oscars.Last week, Schumer claimed that her request to have the president of Ukraine speak at the ceremony in the wake of Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country was rejected by producers.However, Sykes, who co-presented this year’s ceremony with Schumer and Regina Hall, criticised the idea while walking the red carpet with her wife Alex Niedbalski.LIVE UPDATES: Follow all the action across the night on our blog“I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety. “We so admire him and I...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Amy Schumer wanted Ukrainian President Zelensky to attend the Oscars via satellite.

Amy Schumer wanted Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky to attend the Oscars via satellite. The 40-year-old comedienne thinks that the upcoming awards ceremony – which will take place on 27 March – is a “great opportunity” to highlight some of the “many awful things happening” in the world because it has such a high profile and she had an idea to focus on the leader of the war-torn country, who used to be an actor.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed to appear on the Oscars

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer recently revealed producers nixed her plan to invite Zelensky. But it turns out Zelensky lobbied for an appearance at tonight's 94th Academy Awards, via his aides, to lobby support in Ukraine's fight against Russia's invaasion. "But Ukraine’s appeal to the academy, the organization that awards the Oscars, has encountered drama of its own," reports The New York Times' Andrew E. Kramer. "Before the show, organizers said the war would be noted and the human toll honored, but had not committed to a video appearance by Mr. Zelensky, said Brian Keith Etheridge, a sitcom writer based in Los Angeles. He helped coordinate the Ukrainian government’s outreach to the academy, with help from Mila Kunis, an actress of Ukrainian origin, and her husband, Ashton Kutcher." “The concern that we were told is, they don’t want to overly politicize the show,” said Etheridge. “If Zelensky just says ‘thank you’ it will remind people, and it could raise millions of dollars. It’s such a giant platform just to have his face show up.” Meanwhile, Sean Penn has vowed to "smelt" his Oscars if Zelensky doesn't make an appearance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Sean Penn Calls for Boycott of Oscars If Zelensky Snubbed from Telecast

Sean Penn is backing Amy Schumer's idea of having Zelensky beam in to the Oscars ceremony -- going so far as to say if it doesn't happen ... the show should be boycotted. The award-winning actor -- who's got two statuettes of his own -- made the bold suggestion Saturday during an interview on CNN, which was delving into the humanitarian work he and his crew are doing in Europe as they work to offer relief and aid to fleeing Ukrainians.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022 - live: Sean Penn calls for boycott if Zelensky not asked to speak at Sunday’s awards show

Yes, it’s that time of year again – the 2022 Academy Awards are (nearly) finally upon us!The Oscars will take place on Sunday (27 March), with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and CODA battling it out in the big categories.This year’s show will be presented by not one, not two, but three presenters in the forms of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.However, the show has already faced some controversy after it was announced that eight categories had been cut from the broadcast and would not be shown on TV.Follow along for more updates as we count down to the Oscars...
CELEBRITIES
