Video: Actor Sean Penn vowed to publicly smelt Oscar trophies over Zelenskyy not invited to speak

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer recently revealed producers nixed her plan to invite Zelensky. But it turns out Zelensky lobbied for an appearance at tonight's 94th Academy Awards, via his aides, to lobby support in Ukraine's fight against Russia's invaasion. "But Ukraine’s appeal to the academy, the organization that awards the Oscars, has encountered drama of its own," reports The New York Times' Andrew E. Kramer. "Before the show, organizers said the war would be noted and the human toll honored, but had not committed to a video appearance by Mr. Zelensky, said Brian Keith Etheridge, a sitcom writer based in Los Angeles. He helped coordinate the Ukrainian government’s outreach to the academy, with help from Mila Kunis, an actress of Ukrainian origin, and her husband, Ashton Kutcher." “The concern that we were told is, they don’t want to overly politicize the show,” said Etheridge. “If Zelensky just says ‘thank you’ it will remind people, and it could raise millions of dollars. It’s such a giant platform just to have his face show up.” Meanwhile, Sean Penn has vowed to "smelt" his Oscars if Zelensky doesn't make an appearance.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO