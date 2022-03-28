HS girls’ previews: SOL National’s CR North, PAC’s Methacton

For the seventh straight year, West Valley Preps watched enough soccer to put together a credible all Northwest Valley team. Here it is:. Ellie Johannes, junior, Northwest Christian — Repeating as West Valley Preps player of the year was more difficult than winning that award last year. Johannes, the state 3A player of the year, had difficult competition on several fronts, namely state 6A player of the year Tatum Thomason. Johannes gets the nod for the consistently spectacular finishing, even though Thomason played considerably tougher competition in Arizona's big school conference. Johannes once again led the state in goals, with an eye-popping 56 scores in 17 games. She also led the repeat 3A champion with 17 assists, lest you think she was only Northwest Christian's finisher. Johannes is already signed with the University of Indiana and on her way to some big things at the next level.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO