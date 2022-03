HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are investigating a bizarre traffic incident that left a 32-year-old woman in critical condition. The incident happened on Kalanikoa Street in Hilo, just before 1 a.m. According to Hawaii Island Police, officers who were patrolling in the area came across a man – identified as 31-year-old Samson Manu-Olevao – tending to an injured woman on the ground in an apparent vehicle-pedestrian crash.

HILO, HI ・ 7 DAYS AGO