If you are in need of a helping hand to get your dog or cat the primary wellness care they need and deserve, then this event is for you!. As you may have heard, Spay Me! Clinic is launching a new venture, and as of March 1st they will be called the WCVC - Wisconsin Community Veterinary Center. To celebrate the new name and new look, they are reaching out to the community to do what they do best - help people and their pets!

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO