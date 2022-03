As most people in the Spring Harbor neighborhood know by now, The City of Madison is planning to reconstruct Lake Mendota Dr. Due to the size/scope of the work, this work will be completed over several years, with work being completed on several blocks each year. In 2022, work is planned for the western most blocks, in 2023, the eastern blocks, and the middle blocks in 2024. The length of the total reconstructed street is just about 1.2 miles.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO