Dots: The Legs of Brian Fay

One of the very best players in the entire 2024 class has scheduled a visit to Eugene to come to see Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks next month. 5-star safety Peyton Woodyard, a 6-foot-2, 188-pounder from St. John Bosco in California, will reportedly make a trip to Eugene for a weekend in early April. Woodyard is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 safety in the 2024 class, and the No. 8 player overall. Woodyard is one of the most coveted players in the 2024 class despite not even starting his junior season yet. He already has visits taken to USC, Texas, Texas A&M, and LSU. He will be joined by St. John Bosco teammate Ty Lee in Eugene. 📍@oregonfootball 4.8.22 https://t.co/lhMlgQXHXp — Peyton Woodyard (@peypey_wood) March 27, 2022 Peyton Woodyard's Recruiting Profile Rating Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9946 CA S Rivals 4 6.0 CA S ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 4 93.33 CA S 247 Composite 4 90 CA S Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-w Weight 188 pounds Class 2024 Recruitment Does not yet hold an offer from Oregon Crystal Ball Film

