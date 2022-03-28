ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida hosts 2024 CB Tavoy Feagin, meets with multiple coaches

By Donavon Keiser about 6 hours
2024 cornerback Tavoy Feagin talks Florida Gators, his recent visit to Gainesville and which coaches he talks to most at UF.

