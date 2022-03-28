Florida hosts 2024 CB Tavoy Feagin, meets with multiple coaches

After dropping the weekend series to LSU, No. 14 Florida baseball has a chance to bounce back against the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday. It’s supposed to be the second meeting of the season between the two clubs, but the March 15 game was postponed due to weather. That means the in-state rivalry will kick off at a Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville where neither club has home-field advantage. Last year’s two-game series was split with each team earning a win in their home stadium.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO