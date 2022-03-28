Kent State OT talks Purdue visit

Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. To the editor: I want to say how great the Buckeyes looked in the Big Dance. They rebounded, shot, defended, were aggressive, hit foul shots, were fast paced and unyielding! Coach (Kevin) McGuff should be congratulated. On the other hand, I have never seen the men’s team look so discombobulated. Zed Key was beyond awful. EJ lived up to his second-half clown circus, dribbling off his foot, throwing out of bounds and missing layups. Rebounds were nonexistent. They should seriously think about staying another year so they can learn how to play. I’m not a hater. I think both are outstanding citizens.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO