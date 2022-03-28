ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kent State OT talks Purdue visit

Scarlet Nation
 19 hours ago

Purdue is looking to bolster its offensive line via the transfer portal player. And one player the Boilermaker staff is...

purdue.rivals.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana lands pledge from heavily-recruited in-state TE

Indiana has added another member to its 2023 recruiting class. The Hoosiers received a verbal commitment from 6-foot-5, 205-pound tight end Sam West. The Greensburg, Ind. native becomes the second player of the cycle to pledge to Tom Allen and Indiana. West made his announcement with a post on Twitter...
GREENSBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kent State Ot#Kent State
WTOL-TV

Toledo women excited to host next round of WNIT tournament

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Rockets women's basketball team are the only MAC team still alive in the post season. And after a big win over Marquette in Milwaukee on Thursday, the excitement is building for their next WNIT matchup... in Toledo. Getting to host the next round just...
TOLEDO, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Mailbox: Readers want to know why Ohio State men's basketball isn't an elite program

Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. To the editor: I want to say how great the Buckeyes looked in the Big Dance. They rebounded, shot, defended, were aggressive, hit foul shots, were fast paced and unyielding! Coach (Kevin) McGuff should be congratulated. On the other hand, I have never seen the men’s team look so discombobulated. Zed Key was beyond awful. EJ lived up to his second-half clown circus, dribbling off his foot, throwing out of bounds and missing layups. Rebounds were nonexistent. They should seriously think about staying another year so they can learn how to play. I’m not a hater. I think both are outstanding citizens.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy