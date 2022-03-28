ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Winter temperatures make a comeback today

Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Scot Haney tracked a small band of snow that caused some big problems around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked a small sliver of heavy snow around...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59

Colder weekend ahead; tracking winter mix overnight

Clouds loom overhead and passing showers will continue for this Friday, as highs struggle to reach the middle 40s (well below the seasonal average of 56°). Winter or heavier coats are a good call today, and keep the umbrella nearby for a steadier shower this afternoon and early evening.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/27 Sunday forecast

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather ProducerIt's a breezy and colder finish to the weekend with highs topping out in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. While much of the day is dry, expect clouds to increase later on along with a few spotty rain/snow showers. The higher elevations north and west could pick up a coating where any move through.Then get ready to bundle up! It turns downright frigid overnight, especially for late March! Temps will bottom out in the low 20s overnight and with that brisk northwest wind, it'll feel more like the single digits and teens Monday morning.  Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, but it stays cold. Highs will be running about 20 degrees before normal, struggling to reach the low to mid 30s. Wind chills will remain in the 20s at best. It may be spring, but that's feeling more like the heart of winter!Luckily as usual for these early swings, we'll gradually bounce back into the 40s and 50s... reaching the 60s again by late week.
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
The Independent

Summer-like spring weather set to make way for snow

The UK will bask in balmy climes for another few days, but temperatures are set to drop with some parts even likely to see snow before next weekend.People will get a “taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days” as above-average summery weather makes way for more wintry conditions, a Met Office forecaster said.Clocks go forward overnight into Sunday, ushering in British Summer Time.Feeling warm this afternoon but with cloudier skies across eastern areas on Sunday, temperatures will be much lower pic.twitter.com/s7Xzjc0M65— Met Office (@metoffice) March 26, 2022In Glasgow, the temperature is due to drop...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Action News

Forecast: Less humid today

A few sct'd clouds and fog early followed by sunny and less humid weather for much of the afternoon. Temps will reach into the upper 70s and low 80s. Comfy overnight with clear skies and temps in the 50s and 60s by Friday morning. Warmer Friday in the mid 80s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy